Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City and Malick Fofana to Arsenal: The biggest deadline-day transfers that could still happen

After months of rumours, negotiations and the non-stop carnival that is the transfer window, we have finally arrived at deadline day.

As usual, it promises to be frantic, with clubs scrambling to complete their final pieces of business before the clock runs out.

With £100m signings increasingly becoming the new normal, some of England's biggest clubs will be hoping to add one more major piece to their squads.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are expected to remain busy, while Liverpool and Manchester United could still enter the madness and pull off a surprise signing or two, leaving everyone caught off guard.

Here, at Sports Mole, we take a look at the biggest deadline-day transfers that could still happen.

Enzo Fernandez: From Chelsea to Manchester City

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After leaving the Argentine out of Chelsea's previous two matches, the signs are increasingly pointing towards Fernandez heading for the exit door.

However, the biggest question is whether there is enough time to reach an agreement and complete all the necessary formalities before Tuesday's deadline.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for the 25-year-old midfielder, with Enzo Maresca keen to reunite with the player he previously worked with at Chelsea.

According to BBC Sport, Man City have opened talks with Chelsea over a potential deal for Fernandez, who is also open to a move to the Etihad Stadium.

City have already spent a club-record £117m on Elliot Anderson this summer, but could be prepared to break the bank once again for Fernandez, who could command a fee of around £120m.

Manu Kone: AS Roma to Chelsea?

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Chelsea could look to bring in a replacement for Enzo Fernandez if the Argentine completes his move to Manchester City, with AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone emerging as a potential target.

The Blues have already completed 12 signings this summer, but Xabi Alonso could still be tempted to add another midfielder to his squad, despite having plenty of options in the position.

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Kone's representatives, leaving the door open for a late move on deadline day.

However, Roma appear determined to keep hold of the France international, with manager Gian Piero Gasperini playing down suggestions that the midfielder could leave.

Gasperini said: "Manu leaving? I do NOT have that feeling, absolutely not."

"No one from the club informed me about that. Our ownership group also has no plan to sell players, at all."

Iliman Ndiaye: Everton to Manchester City

© Iconsport / SPI/Cody Froggatt

After missing out on Cody Gakpo, Manchester City have swiftly turned their attention towards Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye.

Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with a move for the Senegal international, but City have moved quickly and reportedly agreed a £65m deal for the attacker.

According to Sky Sports News, the package consists of £60m in guaranteed payments plus a further £5m in potential bonuses, making Ndiaye another major addition to City's attacking ranks.

City have already seen Savinho and Omar Marmoush depart for Tottenham this summer, while Jack Grealish is also expected to leave the Etihad.

In a separate deal, Everton have reportedly reached an agreement to sign the 30-year-old Grealish on a season-long loan, with the England international set to undergo his medical on Tuesday.

Malick Fofana: Lyon to Arsenal

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Having tried and failed to land both Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention elsewhere as deadline day enters its decisive hours.

The Gunners already have plenty of options in attack, but the expected departures of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have created room for further recruitment, and Mikel Arteta appears keen to make the most of it.

Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in Lyon winger Malick Fofana, who has two years remaining on his contract with the French club.

The 21-year-old has made an encouraging start to the season, registering two goal contributions in his first six appearances, and could offer Arsenal another versatile option in the final third.

Fofana missed out on Belgium's World Cup squad after an injury-hit campaign last season, but he is reportedly tempted by the prospect of moving to north London, potentially making this one of the more intriguing deals to watch on deadline day.

Tosin, Mudryk, Robert Sanchez: Chelsea trio set for exit

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Tottenham are looking to further strengthen their squad with a flurry of late additions on deadline day.

Chelsea duo Tosin Adarabioyo and Mykhailo Mudryk are both set to join Spurs, with their medicals reportedly due to begin this morning.

Tottenham have agreed personal terms overnight with both players, where Tosin will join permanently while Mudryk will move on loan.

Roberto De Zerbi previously wanted Tosin at both Brighton and Marseille, while he also worked with Mudryk during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk, giving the two deals an added layer of intrigue.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is also increasingly expected to join Como, while Richarlison has vowed to take control of his own future amid continued uncertainty over his Tottenham career.