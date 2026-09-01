Aston Villa transfer news: PSG defender 'set to join' the Villans as £42.5m loan-to-buy deal nears completion

Short of game time at Paris Saint-Germain since the start of the 2026-27 season, Illya Zabarnyi is set to leave Luis Enrique's squad for Aston Villa.

Blocked by Marquinhos and Willian Pacho, Illya Zabarnyi no longer features in Luis Enrique's rotation at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Although he did start in the Trophee des Champions defeat to RC Lens (0-1), the Ukrainian centre-back has not left the substitutes' bench in either of Paris Saint-Germain's opening two Ligue 1 fixtures, both draws, against Stade Rennais (2-2) and Lille (2-2), with the Spanish manager consistently pairing the Brazilian with the Ecuadorian instead.

Although the Parisian hierarchy have not brought in a new player for his position, the 23-year-old is heading towards an exit from the Paris giants in these final moments of the summer window.

Just twelve months after his arrival in France from Bournemouth for a fee of £54.5 million, the former Dynamo Kyiv player is now close to completing his return to the Premier League, joining a club already qualified for the next edition of the Champions League.

Zabarnyi set to leave PSG for Aston Villa

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

According to journalist Rupert Atkinson, Illya Zabarnyi is set to join Aston Villa, who finished fourth in the Premier League last season and are expected to feature in the Champions League in the coming weeks.

Discussions between the parties involve a season-long loan with a significant mandatory purchase option worth around €50m (£42.5), a figure that would allow Paris Saint-Germain to limit the financial hit on a player whose game time fluctuated significantly throughout 2025-26.

Having started 26 Ligue 1 matches, the Ukraine international was left out entirely during the Champions League knockout stages, aside from a substitute appearance in place of Marquinhos during the final against Arsenal.

With the reigning Europa League champions recently beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup (1-2), Illya Zabarnyi will primarily help fill the gap left by Ezri Konsa's departure to Arsenal, as part of a separate deal close to being finalised between the two clubs.

As a reminder, young Senegalese right winger Ibrahim Mbaye is set to sign a five-year contract, with the option of an additional year, at the club managed by Unai Emery, who will pay £46.9 million for his services.

This growing relationship between PSG and Aston Villa will reach its peak with a fresh meeting between the two sides in the Champions League, scheduled for 8 December.