Liverpool transfer news: Reds handed fresh Ismaila Sarr twist as Crystal Palace make late decision

Liverpool have been handed a fresh update on Ismaila Sarr, with Crystal Palace making their final decision over the winger.

The Reds had explored a late move for the Senegal international as they considered alternatives to their other attacking targets.

However, the Eagles are now adamant Sarr will remain at Selhurst Park beyond deadline day.

Crystal Palace set Ismaila Sarr transfer stance on deadline day

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool made a verbal offer worth less than £40 million for Sarr, according to TEAMtalk, but the proposal fell well below Palace's valuation and was never expected to tempt the Eagles into a sale.

Palace have maintained throughout the summer that the 28-year-old is part of new boss Pierre Sage's plans, with the winger under contract until 2029.

Sage has also publicly backed Sarr, saying he is currently with the club and that he simply wants the player back on the pitch following his return from the World Cup.

It is also claimed that Palace would reject any improved deadline-day offer, while Liverpool are not expected to return after deciding to keep Cody Gakpo at Anfield following interest from Manchester City.

What next for Liverpool and Andoni Iraola?

© Imago / Aidan Hunter / Action Plus

For Liverpool, this probably means Gakpo will remain an important part of Iraola's attack.

The Reds have already completed the £123 million signing of Bradley Barcola, leaving Gakpo competing with the France international and Victor Munoz for places in the wide areas.

That may actually be the sensible outcome. Gakpo knows the Premier League, remains capable of playing on either flank or through the middle and offers Liverpool another proven attacking option without requiring another major investment.

Sarr would have been an interesting addition, but with Palace refusing to sell and Liverpool already having Barcola in place, there is little reason to force through another deal.

For now, Iraola can focus on integrating Barcola while Gakpo provides quality competition across the front line.