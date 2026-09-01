Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'actively' working on £82m attacker in 'final hours' of deadline day

Arsenal remain 'actively working' on a potential move for Julian Alvarez with just hours remaining before the transfer deadline.

The Argentina international is open to moving to London, and the Gunners are working to make the deal as straightforward as possible for his family.

However, his desire to join Barcelona remains the biggest obstacle to a blockbuster Arsenal transfer.

Arsenal still pushing to sign Julian Alvarez on deadline day

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Arsenal are continuing to work behind the scenes to make a move for Alvarez possible before the 11pm deadline, according to TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old is understood to be willing to consider a move to the Emirates, but wants members of his extended family to relocate with him from Spain.

Arsenal are prepared to help with practical issues including visas and accommodation as they try to convince him.

It is also claimed that discussions have included the possibility of adding a future Barcelona clause to any Arsenal agreement, highlighting the lengths the Gunners are willing to go to make the deal happen.

Alvarez has been frustrated by Atletico's refusal to let him leave and has missed training recently amid growing tensions. The Spanish outfit, however, remain adamant that they will not sell him to their domestic rivals.

That has left Arsenal as the most realistic alternative if Alvarez decides he must leave Atletico this summer.

Will Julian Alvarez be an Arsenal player before 11pm?

© Imago

However, despite this encouragement, a move still feels rather unlikely.

Arsenal are doing everything possible to make the move attractive, and Atletico would reportedly be willing to accept their huge offer, but Alvarez's preference for Barcelona remains a major problem.

The striker has consistently wanted to join the Catalan giants and appears willing to wait until the final moments of the window in the hope they can find a solution.

Atletico, meanwhile, are determined to prevent that move, potentially forcing Alvarez into a decision he has so far been reluctant to make.

For Arsenal, this is still a huge opportunity to land a world-class attacker and one of their mooted top targets, but with the clock rapidly running down and Alvarez yet to fully commit to the Gunners, it may ultimately prove one deadline-day twist too far.