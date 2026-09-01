Man United transfer news LIVE: Joshua Zirkzee to Juventus, left-back pursuit, latest Deadline Day updates

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Deadline Day!

The Red Devils have been one of the quieter teams in the market over the past 48 hours, and it remains to be seen if there are any eleventh-hour surprises before 11pm.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man United done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on Deadline Day?

Joshua Zirkzee has turned down a proposed loan move to Fiorentina, despite the Italian club offering a package worth around £4.3m plus a buy option.

Fiorentina have since turned their attention to Everton striker Beto instead, agreeing a permanent deal worth roughly £14.6m for the Portugal international.

A return to Serie A remains possible for Zirkzee regardless, with reports suggesting Juventus view the Dutchman as their first-choice striker target should Jonathan David leave the club for Atletico Madrid as expected.

Zirkzee was an unused substitute as United thrashed Ipswich Town 5-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday, a result inspired by a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick.

United have already confirmed the permanent departure of midfielder Toby Collyer to West Bromwich Albion, in a deal worth up to £7.6m including a substantial sell-on clause.

Collyer's exit follows a pre-season in which he failed to convince Michael Carrick he had a role to play in the first-team squad this season.

Zirkzee's own struggles in front of goal, with just nine goals and four assists in 75 appearances since joining from Bologna, have added further weight to suggestions he could yet depart before Tuesday's deadline.

United's need for further reinforcements remains a live topic regardless of how the Zirkzee situation resolves, with reports suggesting Carrick is keen to add depth before the market closes.

The Red Devils will head into the winter without a new left-back as things stand, and one option on that side - Harry Amass - could also head for the exit door in the coming hours.