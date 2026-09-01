Revealed: How much Tottenham would have to pay to sign Mykhailo Mudryk permanently as deal agreed

Tottenham Hotspur are set to complete a deal to bring Mykhailo Mudryk to north London on loan from Chelsea.

The Ukraine international will reunite with Roberto De Zerbi, who is keen to add more attacking options to his Spurs squad.

Crucially, the Italian head coach has also secured an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Chelsea agree to send Mykhailo Mudryk to Spurs on loan

© Imago / Nexpher Images

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Mudryk will join Tottenham on loan after Spurs and Chelsea reached an agreement over a move.

Personal terms have also been agreed, with the winger now set to reunite with De Zerbi, who previously worked with him at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Romano revealed that the deal includes a buy option, although it is not mandatory, meaning Tottenham will have the chance to assess Mudryk over the course of the season before deciding whether to make the move permanent.

The agreement represents another significant piece of business for Spurs as De Zerbi continues to reshape his attack.

How much would Spurs have to pay to sign Mudryk permanently?

© Imago

Tottenham would have to pay £75 million to sign Mudryk permanently, according to Romano.

That is a sizeable fee for a player who has struggled to consistently produce since joining Chelsea, even being banned for nearly two years, making the non-mandatory nature of the clause particularly important for Spurs.

?⚪️ Tottenham and Chelsea set the buy option clause not mandatory for Mudryk at £75m. pic.twitter.com/0izRlOqX6s — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2026

Rather than committing that level of finance immediately, Tottenham can see how Mudryk performs under De Zerbi before making a final decision.

The Ukraine international still has the pace, directness and attacking ability that initially made him such a highly-rated prospect, and working under a manager who knows how to maximise his qualities could allow him to finally fulfil his potential.

At £75 million, though, Spurs will need to see a significant improvement before deciding that a permanent deal represents good value.