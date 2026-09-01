Unai Emery handed late Aston Villa transfer boost over last-minute £38m Rafael Leao alternative

Aston Villa have been handed another attacking option late in the window as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his squad before deadline day.

Jonathan Rowe remains on Villa's radar after latest developments have left the winger's future increasingly uncertain.

After missing out on mooted target Rafael Leao, Rowe could emerge as a late alternative for the Villans.

Aston Villa remain interested in Jonathan Rowe

© Iconsport / Ipp

Villa have retained an interest in Rowe and could now have a perfect opportunity to move for the 23-year-old.

Reports in Italy (via Sport Witness) suggest that Rowe was left out of Bologna's squad for their clash with Atalanta after manager Domenico Tedesco admitted the winger had not looked happy.

That could be connected to his uncertain future, with the newspaper suggesting Bologna may already be speaking to an English club over his sale.

Villa are among the clubs still in the picture, alongside Everton, while Atalanta are also trying to reach an agreement with the former England U21 international.

Bologna are believed to want around £38 million for the winger, having signed him from Norwich City for around £17 million last summer.

A late Rafael Leao alternative for Villa?

© Imago

With Villa losing to Galatasaray in the race for Leao, Rowe could represent a sensible alternative, particularly because Bologna now appear open to selling.

Rowe has already shown he can thrive in English football, while his pace, directness and ability to operate from the flank would give Emery another attacking option.

Villa have also lost Morgan Rogers this summer, as well as Ollie Watkins to Al-Hilal, making another attacking option increasingly important before the 11pm deadline.

The £38 million asking price is not insignificant, but it is considerably more manageable than some of the fees attached to elite attackers.

The biggest attraction is that Bologna appear willing to do business.

If Villa can negotiate a slightly lower fee, Rowe could be one of the more realistic late-window solutions available to Emery.