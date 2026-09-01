Everton transfer news: why 'going home' might be exactly what Richarlison's career needs right now

Richarlison is facing a decision that could define the next chapter of his career. At 29, after four seasons marked by injuries, inconsistency and difficulty finding his place at Tottenham, the forward wants to leave London. And among the possibilities, there is one particularly symbolic option: a return to Everton, the club where he lived through the best period of his career.

But returning to Goodison Park should not simply be viewed as going back home. For Richarlison, it could represent an attempt to rediscover the player he once seemed destined to become when he left Everton in 2022.

The Tottenham cycle never delivered what it promised

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Richarlison joined Tottenham for around £51 million after four productive seasons at Everton. The scenario appeared ideal: a forward entering his physical peak, with Premier League experience and the ability to play as a centre-forward or out wide on the left.

The problem is that he was never able to turn those characteristics into consistency, and the numbers help explain the frustration. Across five Premier League seasons at Tottenham, Richarlison has scored 27 goals in 103 matches. Even so, it is worth remembering that 2025-26 was not a poor season in terms of output.

Quite the opposite, in fact: Richarlison scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 1,964 Premier League minutes. The problem is that this never translated into a genuine change in status. He remained an important player, but never an indispensable one. And with Tottenham's overhaul this European summer, his position became even more precarious.

Spurs brought in a series of attacking players and now count on names such as Savio, Omar Marmoush, Mohammed Kudus, Mathys Tel and Dominic Solanke. De Zerbi himself had indicated that the club could lose a player from that department before the window closed.

Marmoush's arrival, in particular, appears to have dealt a significant blow to Richarlison's prospects. After starting just one match this season, he was left out of the squad entirely against Newcastle United.

Shortly afterwards, De Zerbi made public what had already been discussed behind the scenes: Richarlison wants to leave.

Richarlison is still a good player, and last season proved as much. His 11 goals across 21.8 full matches equate to an average of 0.50 goals per 90 minutes in the Premier League. He also recorded 104 touches inside the opposition box, 61 shots, and 22 shots on target from within the area.

He remains useful when playing close to the box. Richarlison is an aggressive forward, one who attacks crosses, competes for aerial duels, presses centre-backs, and constantly moves to attack the space between full-back and centre-back. The problem is that his best football tends to emerge when he feels part of a structure in which he knows exactly what his role is.

The Everton version of Richarlison was more than just a goalscorer, he was happy

© Iconsport / PA images

At Everton, Richarlison did not need to be limited to the number 9 role alone. He could start on the left, attack space, drift into the box and operate as a second striker. He could also be the player driving transitions, pressing the opposition's build-up, or attacking the back post.

His versatility was one of his greatest weapons. And, more importantly, he had a far more organic relationship with the club.

Over four seasons, he became a reference point for the team, a fan favourite, and one of Everton's most important players. His 43 league goals for the club illustrate the scale of his output. At Tottenham, the situation was very different.

The weight of expectation surrounding the investment turned him into someone who constantly needed to justify the roughly £51 million fee. And injuries prevented him from having the consistent run of matches needed to do so. This created a negative cycle: fewer matches, less rhythm, greater difficulty performing at the expected level, more scrutiny, and once again, less playing time.

But the analysis needs to go beyond the pitch. Richarlison has previously spoken publicly about his mental health struggles. In 2024, he revealed he went through a period of depression following the 2022 World Cup and had even considered walking away from football altogether. He said therapy "saved his life".

This is an important episode, as it shows the emotional context is not a minor detail in Richarlison's career. He himself explained that he had gone through turbulent months away from the pitch and sought psychological support.

That does not mean any change of club would automatically solve his problems. Nor would it be correct to treat Everton as some kind of therapeutic solution. But it does mean the question of where Richarlison would be happiest and most comfortable to work needs to form part of the analysis.

If there is one place in England where he already knows he is loved, knows the fans, knows the city, and knows he would have an emotional connection with the club, that place is Everton. The forward himself admitted his interest in returning, in an extensive statement posted on social media:

"I've always made clear, at every opportunity, that my departure would also have to be good for the club. If it wasn't, I would never have accepted it, just as I didn't accept it when everything here was collapsing and they needed me."

"I stayed and gave my life (...). If Spurs and Everton reach an agreement, I'll go back to the team of my heart. My intention was indeed to return to the place where I was very happy. It's just that the negotiations were being done the way other people wanted, and that's not going to happen anymore."