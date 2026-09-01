Enzo Fernandez deadline-day twist now emerges as Chelsea reveal fresh stance amid Man City talks

Chelsea have made their position on Enzo Fernandez's future clear with the transfer deadline now fast approaching.

Manchester City remain determined to sign the Argentina international, who has already agreed personal terms over a move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, the Blues are now working against their own deadline as they look to secure a replacement if he leaves.

Man City in race against clock to sign Enzo Fernandez

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

City have been working on a deal for Fernandez for several weeks, but Chelsea are becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress.

The Blues are willing to sell the 25-year-old, but only if their £120 million valuation is met.

City have already spent heavily this summer, including £116 million on Elliot Anderson and £86 million on Ayyoub Bouaddi, but remain interested in adding Fernandez.

TEAMtalk revealed that Chelsea have told both City and Fernandez that they do not want the transfer to reach the final moments of deadline day.

The London club have already held talks over possible replacements Lamine Camara and Manu Kone, who are both highly regarded internally.

Fernandez wants to reunite with his former boss Enzo Maresca and his representatives are continuing to work with City to get the deal done, but Chelsea have made it clear they are prepared to keep him if their valuation is not met.

Will Enzo Fernandez be a Man City player by 11pm?

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

This feels like the sort of deal that could come down to the wire today.

The player wants the move, City want him, and Chelsea are willing to sell, meaning there is broad agreement apart from the overall fee.

City may also have greater room for manoeuvre after recent sales, but Chelsea do not need to accept less than they believe the Argentina international is worth.

With both clubs motivated to find a solution and Chelsea already planning for life without him, a deadline-day breakthrough feels very possible.

The big question is whether City are prepared to pay enough to make it happen.