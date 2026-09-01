Tottenham transfer news: Archie Gray approach from mystery club ‘rejected’ on Deadline Day

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly turned down a late offer received for Archie Gray ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old has entered his third season as a Spurs player following his £40m arrival from Leeds United and has already amassed 84 first-team appearances across all competitions.

Gray has shown his invaluable versatility in North London, as the central midfielder has been regularly tasked with filling in at either centre-back, right-back or left-back for a side that has been plagued by injuries.

The Durham-born youngster has made each of his first three appearances of the new season at right-back, becoming Tottenham’s youngest-ever captain in their 3-0 defeat at Brentford on the opening weekend.

Gray still has four years remaining on his contract at Spurs, but speculation over a surprise exit has emerged in the final few hours of the summer transfer window.

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Spurs turn down approach for Gray amid Brentford links

According to The Sun, Spurs have rejected an approach for Gray from a mystery club, insisting that he is not for sale.

Earlier this summer, Brentford were credited with an interest in Gray, two years on from when Spurs hijacked their move to sign the midfielder from Leeds.

However, it is understood that the Bees are not the identity of the club who made a late approach.

Keith Andrews’s side appear unlikely to bolster their midfield before the deadline, having already spent a club-record £42.5m fee on Mamadou Sangare from Lens.

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Gray not guaranteed regular minutes in midfield at Spurs

It is understood that Gray is keen to play in his natural centre-midfield position going forward, rather than regularly taking up defensive roles.

With Pedro Porro now back in the first-team fold, the Spanish World Cup winner is expected to take the right-back position from Gray, who will hope to battle for regular starts in midfield.

However, those are not guaranteed under head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who has added £100m Sandro Tonali and £85m Mateus Fernandes to his squad as part of a significant summer spending spree.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher, Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison are other midfield options at De Zerbi’s disposal when fit and available for selection.