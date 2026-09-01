Barcola at Liverpool: why the former PSG forward could be the missing piece for Iraola's attack

Liverpool's signing of Bradley Barcola is the kind that makes sense before you even look at the size of the fee.

The Frenchman arrives from a Paris Saint-Germain side where he became an elite forward, and finds a very different picture at Anfield: a team undergoing a rebuild, in search of a new identity following the end of the Mohamed Salah era.

Barcola does not simply arrive to replace one player. He offers Liverpool a characteristic that no other forward in the squad delivers with the same combination of pace, ball-carrying, dribbling and ability to attack space: the constant threat of eliminating opponents individually and turning a ball recovery into a scoring chance within seconds.

Barcola could be more than just a quick winger for Liverpool

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The first impression Barcola gives is fairly simple: pace. The Frenchman is explosive, particularly when receiving the ball with space to attack the opposition full-back. But reducing his game to that alone would ignore precisely the process that turned him into such an important player at PSG.

Barcola has developed significantly in terms of his ability to receive the ball at different heights on the pitch, drive infield and combine with teammates.

He can start wide on the left, receive to feet and attack the full-back one-on-one. He can also start from a more central position, drop between the full-back and centre-back, and accelerate after receiving the ball facing forward.

That versatility is particularly interesting for Iraola. The Spanish manager likes teams that attack quickly after winning back possession. There is a clear emphasis on creating situations in which players receive the ball in conditions to accelerate the play, and Barcola fits that profile.

One of the hallmarks of Iraola's teams is the ability to turn a ball recovery into an opportunity to attack the opposition's last line.

Barcola can create that crucial indecision in those moments: if the full-back pushes up too far to press the Frenchman, space opens up behind him; if he drops off, Barcola gains metres to carry the ball forward; if a centre-back steps out to help, another forward can attack the space that has been created.

Barcola also does not necessarily need to receive the ball already inside the box to be dangerous. He can create his own advantage through dribbling, and that is precisely what the Reds have been searching for in a post-Salah world, since that was exactly what the Egyptian used to do. Liverpool needed someone capable of creating an advantage on his own.

Barcola offers part of that ability. This is not a comparison between the two players, and it would be unfair to place that weight on a 23-year-old, but the Frenchman possesses a characteristic Liverpool needed to recover: the ability to generate attacking advantage without relying on a perfect sequence of passes.

As a result, Liverpool will likely become less predictable. Salah built his career operating in a very specific zone: starting on the right, receiving wide, attacking space and often cutting inside to finish. Barcola is more closely associated with the left flank.

That could lead Iraola to build a different structure to the one used by Jurgen Klopp and, subsequently, Arne Slot. The Frenchman could occupy the width to stretch the pitch, while the left-back gains freedom to push forward on the outside or drop into intermediate zones.

There is also the possibility of Barcola operating as a winger on one flank while constantly rotating position with the centre-forward or an attacking midfielder, as often happened at PSG.

That mobility fits well with one of the most interesting characteristics of Iraola's football: never letting the opposition settle into a clear picture of who should mark whom.

Where should Barcola play, and how can he help in that position?

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher/MI News & Sport/Alamy

His most natural position is on the left wing. That is where he can best exploit his acceleration and dribbling ability, particularly when receiving wide with space to attack his marker. The Frenchman can start out wide before cutting inside, particularly when Liverpool's left-back is pushing forward.

That movement can also open up a route for the midfielder to attack the space vacated by the winger. There is also a second possibility: Barcola occasionally operating on the right. He loses some of the ideal conditions for his game, but gains the ability to cut inside onto his right foot and arrive in finishing positions.

That gives Iraola an important tool for altering the attacking shape during a match. And Barcola has already shown he can be decisive within a dominant side such as PSG. Liverpool will be different.

Iraola will have to build a team that does not yet have its mechanisms fully established. That means Barcola may be required to feature in situations where he has considerably less space. Against opponents who sit deep, for example, the Frenchman will need to show he can create an advantage in tight areas, rather than relying purely on transitions.

The size of the deal naturally adds to the pressure. A player signed for such a significant fee will not have the luxury of spending two years simply adapting, particularly given the examples already at the club, with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

However, he is still young enough to develop his decision-making, finishing, combination play and reading of space. At the same time, he already arrives with experience at the top level of European football, and from a PSG side that increasingly relied on forwards capable of winning individual duels.

It represents a positive combination: room for growth alongside an immediate ability to decide matches. But the signing does not solve all of Liverpool's problems.

There remains a need to reorganise the squad following the departure of several key names, establish a new attacking hierarchy, and determine which players will become the pillars of the Iraola era.

Still, Barcola could serve as a starting point. Liverpool lost the attacking security they had enjoyed for so many years in Salah. They now have a player with different characteristics, but who offers something equally important for the new project: pace, unpredictability, and the ability to break down defensive structures on his own.