Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'blocked' from signing £52m Enzo Fernandez replacement

Chelsea have reportedly suffered a blow in their pursuit of AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone on deadline day.

This has been a massive transfer window for Xabi Alonso, with Chelsea signing as many as 12 new players while overseeing 13 departures.

Alonso still wants one or two more additions before the window closes, with Enzo Fernandez edging closer to joining Manchester City on deadline day.

Man City are determined to sign Fernandez, who is valued at around £120m, and his potential departure is one of the biggest transfer stories to watch before Tuesday's deadline.

While Chelsea have enough depth in midfield, Alonso is still looking for a replacement for Fernandez, with Kone emerging as one of his prime targets.

Chelsea miss out on Manu Kone?

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The Blues reportedly made contact with Kone's representatives over the past 48 hours, with the 25-year-old emerging as one of their major targets.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Roma have no intention of selling their star midfielder this summer, while head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has blocked the move.

The France international initially joined Roma on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2024 before making his move permanent, and he has since made 84 appearances for the Serie A club.

Kone is valued at around £52m, a fee Chelsea would reportedly have been willing to pay, but the deal currently appears unlikely to go through.

Chelsea eye move for Lamine Camara?

© Iconsport / Ben Roberts/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Only 48 hours ago, Chelsea appeared to have cooled their interest in Lamine Camara, but after missing out on Kone, the Blues are reportedly revisiting their interest in the Monaco midfielder.

It has been widely reported that Chelsea have lodged a bid for Camara on deadline day, although the offer is understood to have been deemed too low by Monaco.

The midfielder is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, meaning a deadline-day transfer cannot be entirely ruled out.