Chelsea transfer news: £15m received after permanent departure of eight-goal striker confirmed

Chelsea have announced that striker Marc Guiu has completed a permanent transfer to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old was signed by the Blues form Barcelona for a reported £5m in July 2024 and he went on to make 29 first-team appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

Guiu was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Conference League in 2025, scoring six goals in as many matches, while he also won the FIFA Club World Cup last year.

With regular game time not guaranteed at Stamford Bridge under new manager Xabi Alonso, the decision has been made for Guiu to seek a fresh challenge and join Leipzig for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of €17m (£15m).

“Everyone at Chelsea would like to thank Marc for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him every success as he begins the next chapter of his career with RB Leipzig,” a club statement from the Blues read.

Speaking to Leipzig’s official website following confirmation of his move on Deadline Day, Guiu said: "The move to RB Leipzig is exactly the right step for me. The club's management made a real effort to sign me and outlined a clear plan in our discussions about the role I can play here.

“RB Leipzig consistently demonstrates that young players can develop at the highest level. Furthermore, RBL is an ambitious club with big goals in all competitions. I want to contribute to that and work on myself every single day."

Guiu will wear the No.9 shirt at Leipzig vacated by Conrad Harder, who has completed a season-long loan move to Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg in Ligue 1.