PSG transfer news: one last 'unwanted player' to leave and a surprise signing to close out the summer?

Paris Saint-Germain could complete another departure during this summer's transfer window, with one final signing not yet ruled out on this deadline day.

Having opted for stability during the summer of 2025, PSG have been extremely active during this 2026 summer transfer window. The Parisian club have confirmed 11 arrivals, including returning loanees, and will officially confirm their tenth departure of the window on Tuesday with the sale of Ibrahim Mbaye to Aston Villa.

It has been a historic window for Paris, who will surpass £258m in sales while spending around £130m However, the summer window has not yet closed, and PSG, like every other Ligue 1 club, have until Tuesday, September 1, to confirm any further arrival.

PSG alert to one last attacking reinforcement

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According to information from L'Equipe, one final signing has not been ruled out at the reigning back-to-back European champions.

The Parisian hierarchy will remain attentive throughout the day to potential openings for long-standing targets in attack. Even in these closing sprint stages, PSG will not sign purely for the sake of signing.

As a result, should a player arrive in Paris on Tuesday, he will meet every recruitment criterion set by the French club. Any potential signing would come as something of a surprise, with the sports daily mentioning the names of Eli Junior Kroupi, currently injured, and young prospects Adil Hmadani and Lacine Megnan, though without putting forward any concrete lead for this closing stretch of the window.

Either way, Paris will not be signing a versatile defender, as had previously been considered during this summer window.

According to L'Equipe, Luis Campos has pushed that ambition back to the January window, or more likely to the summer of 2027. Following the failed pursuit of Zion Suzuki, signing a goalkeeper also does not appear to be on the agenda for Tuesday.

PSG looking to find Renato Sanches an exit

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Barring a surprise attacking arrival, PSG will focus over the coming hours and days on finding an exit for Renato Sanches.

The Portuguese midfielder remains unwanted at the club and has recently attracted interest, notably from Lille, though no agreement has yet been reached.

Either way, with transfer windows closing later in Turkey and the Middle East, the 29-year-old still has time to find a club to revive his career. It is worth noting that the Parisian club is prepared to release the former Bayern Munich player from the final year of his contract, should a sale not be finalised.