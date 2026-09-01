Tottenham transfer news: £25m defender exit ‘agreed’ with medical details revealed

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed to sell Kevin Danso to Sunderland on Transfer Deadline Day.

The 27-year-old centre-back was signed by Spurs from Lens on an initial loan deal in February 2025, before the move was made permanent for around £21m the following summer.

Danso has made 52 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions and still has four years remaining on his contract in North London.

However, head coach Roberto De Zerbi revealed over the weekend that Danso is one of three players, along with Richarlison and Pape Sarr, who has asked to leave the club.

“Danso came to me two days ago and he said he wants to leave,” De Zerbi told reporters following Spurs’ 2-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday.

"I love these players, and they are great guys. I have very good relationships,” he added. “But if they want to leave, they have to bring the economic solution to the club, and they can go and we find other players."

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Danso undergoing Sunderland medical ahead of Spurs exit

The Austria international is seemingly keen to seek pastures new after seeing both Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Sensi signed by Spurs this summer, with both players and new club captain Micky van de Ven ahead of him in the pecking order.

Sunderland have been the main contenders to sign Danso over the past week, and journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that a season-long loan deal with a £25m obligation to buy has now been agreed between both clubs.

According to Sky Sports News, Danso travelled to the North East on Monday and is currently undergoing his Sunderland medical, with all parties keen to push the deal through before the 11pm deadline.

Danso is set to become Sunderland’s third defensive signing of the summer after the arrival of left-back Dayann Methalie for £25.6m from Toulouse and right-back Thomas Meunier on a free transfer.

He will provide centre-back competition for Daniel Ballard, Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete and Luke O'Nien in a Sunderland side competing in the Europa League this term after finishing seventh in the Premier League last season.

Spurs appear to have decided to replace Danso with Tosin Adarabioyo, as a permanent deal has reportedly been agreed with Chelsea, while a loan move for winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is also close to completion.