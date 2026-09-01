Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo left with decision to make as midfielder's Premier League move 'off'

Chelsea midfielder Dario Essugo will reportedly not be joining Hull City on transfer deadline day.

Despite having played an active part for the Blues during pre-season, it has become apparent that the Portugal Under-21 international finds himself down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso.

Having failed to make a competitive start during an injury-hit first campaign at Chelsea, Essugo is in need of regular football.

For more than a week, the 21-year-old has been linked with a loan to newly-promoted Hull City.

However, as per BBC Sport's Nizaar Kinsella, Essugo will no longer be making the temporary switch to the MKM Stadium.

© Imago / Chelsea midfielder Dario Essugo in August 2025.

Why is Essugo not joining Hull City?

Hull have decided to pay an alleged £22m to sign Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

While Essugo was initially tipped to earn game time with the Tigers, Sergej Jakirovic has instead prioritised the addition of Iroegbunam for what would be one of the biggest deals in the club's history.

Therefore, it is suggested that Essugo's move to Hull is now off, leaving BlueCo with a decision to make over his next move.

With Chelsea having one foreign loan slot available, Essugo is seemingly in line to move to Strasbourg, or potentially another European club.

As it stands, the alternative appears to be remaining at Chelsea, even though the former Sporting Lisbon youngster would not expect many minutes.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea should loan Essugo to Championship club

Previously, it has been claimed that Essugo wanted to remain in England, presumably to acclimatise to the standard and physicality of football.

With Hull - despite their fast start to the 2026-27 Premier League - seemingly the only possible destination in the top flight, it makes more sense to drop down into the Championship than go to Ligue 1.

Essugo would not necessarily be first choice at the French club, while he could become a regular in a Championship team fighting for promotion in matches that come thick and fast.

Finding a suitable club should not be difficult, with many teams at that level likely to want to hold a positive relationship with Chelsea due to potential loan deals for some of the Blues academy starlets in the future.