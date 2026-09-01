Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Mykhaylo Mudryk to Tottenham, £85m striker battle, latest Deadline Day updates

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Deadline Day!

Xabi Alonso's Blues are expected to be one of the busiest Premier League outfits on September 1, at least in terms of outgoings, both of the big-money and temporary variety.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Chelsea done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on Deadline Day?

Chelsea's pursuit of a long-term Enzo Fernandez replacement remains unresolved, with the Blues understood to be weighing up Monaco's Lamine Camara against Roma midfielder Manu Kone.

Fernandez has a verbal agreement in place over a move to Manchester City, though the two clubs are yet to settle on a fee.

Camara's club valued the Senegal international at around £38.5m, and Monaco boss Filipe Luis conceded that "anything can happen" before the window shuts, even as he stressed his hope of keeping the 22-year-old.

Chelsea are understood to have cooled that interest at one stage in favour of Kone, though no formal offer has been submitted for either player as talks continue.

Elsewhere, defender Malo Gusto has turned down the chance to leave for Atletico Madrid on loan, choosing to stay and fight for his place under Xabi Alonso.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed terms to sign both Tosin Adarabioyo and Mykhaylo Mudryk from Chelsea, with Adarabioyo's exit worth around £7m and Mudryk moving on loan with an option to buy for a staggering £75m.

Striker Marc Guiu is understood to be closing in on a switch to RB Leipzig worth roughly £17.1m, representing a significant profit on the fee Chelsea paid Barcelona for him in 2024.

Teenage defender Honest Ahanor has all but completed his move to Crystal Palace on loan, having already finalised the paperwork to join Chelsea permanently from Atalanta next summer.

Chelsea have also been credited with interest in Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Michael Kofane, though Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also in the race and Leverkusen's £85.7m valuation makes any late deal unlikely.

Meanwhile, Robert Sanchez is on his way out to Como, having immediately lost his place in the XI to new signing Emiliano Martinez.