Preview: Hibernian vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

The first Edinburgh derby of the 2026-27 season takes centre stage on Thursday when Hibernian host rivals Hearts at Easter Road Stadium.

Both teams have taken six points from their opening three Scottish Premiership fixtures and will be aiming to secure a third straight league win, along with bragging rights over their city rivals.

Match preview

Hibernian got their 2026-27 campaign underway with a disappointing 2-0 loss to FC Malisheva in the first leg of their Conference League second qualifying round tie.

While they produced a fantastic performance to turn the tie around at Easter Road, winning 4-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate, that inconsistency has been a feature of their campaign to date.

Hibernian have since won four, lost two and drawn two of their subsequent eight games across all competitions, featuring their devastating late elimination from the Conference League.

After a 0-0 first-leg draw with Gent, Hibernian took a 2-1 lead at Easter Road in the second leg with 13 minutes to play.

However, a late collapse saw the visitors score twice in the final six minutes, including a 91st-minute own-goal from Miguel Chaiwa, condemning Hibernian to a 3-2 defeat and elimination from European competition.

Gray's side did manage to immediately bounce back with a 2-1 win against Dundee at the weekend, meaning Hibernian have secured back-to-back league wins following their opening-day defeat to Motherwell.

Gray's side will now be aiming to extend that winning run and continue building confidence after their Conference League elimination by claiming a victory over city rivals Hearts on Thursday.

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Hearts, meanwhile, head into the game full of confidence after a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, including booking their spot in the Conference League league phase.

The Jambos initially endured a disastrous start to life under new manager Wouter Vrancken, who was appointed following Derek McInnes' departure to Rangers.

The Belgian manager lost all of his opening four games at the helm, including a crushing 6-0 aggregate loss to Sturm Graz in the Champions League qualifiers, a 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen on matchday one of the league season and a humiliating 6-1 first-leg defeat to Benfica in the Europa League third qualifying round.

However, a morale-boosting 4-0 triumph over Dundee United on the Scottish Premiership's second matchday has breathed new life into Tynecastle, with Hearts now unbeaten in their last six matches.

The Jambos have since booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup and secured their place in the Conference League league phase after beating Rapid Vienna 4-3 on penalties in the qualifying playoff round.

Hearts also managed to record a second consecutive win in the league at the weekend, defeating St Johnstone 2-1 at Tynecastle Park, lifting them to third in the table and above their fifth-placed city rivals on goal difference.

Both teams will, therefore, be desperate to not only claim the Edinburgh derby bragging rights but also extend their Scottish Premiership winning streak to three matches.

Hearts have had the better of this fixture in recent meetings, recording three wins in the last four encounters, including a dramatic 2-1 triumph in their last visit to Easter Road Stadium in April 2026.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W

D

W

D

L

W

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

Hearts form (all competitions):

W

D

W

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Rocky Bushiri is anticipated to be Hibernian's only forced absence due to injury, with the defender ruled out until later this month due to an Achilles tendon issue.

Following Hibernian's 2-1 victory against Dundee last time out, Gray may decide to name an unchanged starting 11 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hearts are contending with five injury absences, including Ageu, Craig Halkett, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Stephen Kingsley and Tom Renaud.

Nineteen-year-old James Wilson scored his third goal in four appearances in the win against St Johnstone at the weekend, and the teenager should lead the line once again on Thursday.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Passlack, Kerr, Hanley, Obita; Wright, Devaney; Boyle, Mulligan, McGrath; Lowe

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Altena, McEntee, Findlay, Borchgrevink; Magnusson, Mendy; Kerjota, Braga, McPake; Wilson

We say: Hibernian 2-2 Hearts

Both teams have won each of their last two Scottish Premiership matches and will be eager to extend their winning streak against their city rivals.

As both teams are in strong form heading into this match, we anticipate a hard-fought encounter that ultimately ends all square at Easter Road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.