Chelsea transfer news: Signing of 18-year-old starlet confirmed ahead of Premier League loan exit

Chelsea have announced the signing of Atalanta BC defender Honest Ahanor.

Heading into transfer deadline day, resolving the Enzo Fernandez saga is at the top of BlueCo's to-do list.

At a time when the Argentina star is said to be closing in on a move to Manchester City, Chelsea are attempting to sign one of two potential replacements.

However, the Blues have also been heavily linked with a deal for Ahanor, an 18-year-old starlet who has already excelled in Serie A.

Concluding that transfer has come with its complications, however, with Chelsea having not wanted to include the teenager in Xabi Alonso's squad for 2026-27.

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Chelsea announce Ahanor signing, Premier League loan next?

On Tuesday morning, Chelsea confirmed that they had signed Ahanor, who will move to Stamford Bridge during the 2027 summer transfer window.

Rather than remaining at the Italian club, the teenager is expected to complete a loan switch to Crystal Palace.

Chelsea were not in a position to officially sign Ahanor this summer and loan him to the Eagles due to Axel Disasi having already moved to Selhurst Park on a temporary basis.

Premier League regulations dictate that a club cannot loan more than one player to another specific English top-flight team.

Reports have indicated that Chelsea have committed to a £40m deal for Ahanor.

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Ahanor given chance to stake claim for Chelsea 2027-28 squad

Despite his young age, Ahanor made 35 appearances for Atalanta last season, with 22 coming in Serie A and another nine being racked up in the Champions League, including a 19-minute outing against Chelsea.

Across the campaign, he completed the 90 minutes in wins over the likes of Juventus, Marseille and Club Brugge.

That has led to two caps being earned for Italy, both of which came in June.

Ahanor will now hope to feature regularly for a Crystal Palace side that are participating in the Europa League.