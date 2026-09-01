Chelsea transfer news: Monaco 'respond' to Blues' opening bid for Lamine Camara

AS Monaco have reportedly rejected Chelsea's opening bid for Lamine Camara on transfer deadline day.

Chelsea are looking to sign a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who is edging closer to joining Manchester City before the window closes.

The Blues had previously been keen on Camara, although their interest appeared to cool at one stage.

The Senegal international joined Monaco in 2024 and has since become an important member of the Ligue 1 side, scoring seven goals in 75 appearances across all competitions.

Over the past 48 hours, Chelsea also made an attempt to sign AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone, but the Italian club blocked the move on deadline day.

Monaco respond to Chelsea bid for Lamine Camara

© Iconsport / Ben Roberts/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

After their pursuit of Kone collapsed, Chelsea quickly turned their attention back to Camara and submitted an offer worth €45m (£38.5m).

According to The Telegraph's Matt Law, Monaco have swiftly rejected Chelsea's opening bid after deciding that the proposal falls below their valuation of the midfielder.

However, Chelsea have reportedly not given up on Camara, with negotiations between the two clubs continuing on deadline day.

Enzo Fernandez transfer holds the key

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Fernandez has already verbally agreed personal terms with Man City, but the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

Chelsea value the Argentina international at around £120m, and it remains to be seen whether Man City are prepared to meet that valuation, particularly after spending £116m on Elliot Anderson earlier this summer.

Should Chelsea receive the asking price for Fernandez, there is a strong possibility that they could improve their offer for Camara, potentially putting Monaco under greater pressure to accept.

It has already been a hugely busy transfer window for the Blues, and Camara could become their 13th signing of the summer if Chelsea manage to secure his services before the deadline.