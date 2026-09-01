Aston Villa confirm Ibrahim Mbaye signing as PSG make transfer record

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of highly-rated winger Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day.

This has been a massive transfer window for Villa, who have lost key players including Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans, Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez.

They have reinvested the money into the squad, with Unai Emery overseeing a major rebuild that has seen Nicolas Jackson, Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes and Alejandro Garnacho move to the Midlands club.

Ibrahim Mbaye joins Aston Villa - transfer fee details

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Mbaye, who was reportedly tracked by Liverpool, has become Villa's latest signing, with the club paying around €55m (£47m) for his signature.

According to Ben Jacobs, PSG value the deal at €60m (£51.39m), with the French champions also retaining a sell-on clause worth a guaranteed €4m (£3.4m).

Mbaye has signed a five-year contract at Villa Park, with the option to extend his stay for a further year.

It has also been a hugely productive transfer window for PSG, who have generated more than €350m (£300m) from player sales, a new club record.

It has been suggested that the relationship between Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi played a key role in helping to complete the deal.

Ibrahim Mbaye: Terrific signing for Aston Villa

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The exciting forward scored three goals and provided two assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for the European champions last season.

Mbaye started 10 Ligue 1 matches and one Champions League fixture, while becoming the youngest player to ever start a competitive match for the French club.

The teenager has also scored four goals in 15 appearances for the Senegal national team, representing his country at both the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

Capable of playing on either flank, Mbaye is regarded as a player with huge potential, and Villa will hope he can continue his development at Villa Park.