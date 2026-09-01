Arsenal transfer news: Gunners make 'final decision' on Julian Alvarez signing

Arsenal have reportedly made a final decision regarding their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

In a long-running saga, Alvarez openly expressed his desire to leave Atletico and join domestic rivals Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have also reportedly made clear their intention to add Alvarez to Hansi Flick's squad before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the Argentina international, but the Gunners were only prepared to make a serious move if Alvarez was open to joining the Premier League.

Barcelona were reportedly willing to pay around £85.7m, a fee Arsenal would have had little trouble matching, but Alvarez remained focused on moving to Camp Nou.

Arsenal make final decision on Julian Alvarez?

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Atletico have been adamant from the outset that they would not sell Alvarez to a domestic rival, but they were open to allowing him to leave for a foreign club, which kept the door open for Arsenal.

The Gunners have reportedly remained 'actively working' behind the scenes on a potential deal to bring Alvarez to the Emirates before the 11pm deadline.

However, according to the Daily Mail, unless Alvarez makes a last-minute change to his stance, Arsenal are not optimistic about completing the move and are instead assessing alternative options.

The forward missed three consecutive days of training due to illness, which briefly gave Arsenal hope that they could convince him to consider a move away from La Liga.

Will Arsenal be happy with the transfer window?

© Iconsport / Zuma

The Gunners are still looking to bring in another attacker before the window closes after sanctioning the departures of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal had also been weighing up a move for Lyon attacker Malick Fofana, but the young Belgium international is now heading towards Sunderland.

With time running out, it would be difficult for Arsenal to complete a blockbuster deal for Alvarez, meaning the Gunners may have to turn their attention towards more realistic alternatives.