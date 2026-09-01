Ethan Nwaneri transfer latest: How much Arsenal will receive from Borussia Dortmund loan deal

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to send starlet Ethan Nwaneri out on loan for the 2026-27 season, according to multiple reports.

The 19-year-old academy graduate spent the second half of last season on loan at Marseille where he chipped in with two goals and one assist in 11 appearances.

Nwaneri was hoping to force his way back into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans and push for regular starts, but those are not guaranteed for the versatile attacking midfielder this term.

Arsenal have therefore made the decision to sent the England Under-21 international out on loan to continue his development at Dortmund, who have built a reputation for giving young talent regular first-team opportunities.

According to Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg, the agreement between both clubs is a straight loan for Nwaneri, with Dortmund to pay a €5m (£4.3m) package to Arsenal.

Dortmund have made the move for Nwaneri after new €26m signing Gianni Konstantelias sustained a serious ACL injury during last weekend’s 2-0 win over Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

Nwaneri is scheduled to fly to Dortmund later today to undergo a medical ahead of finalising his move to Niko Kovac’s side before the 8pm deadline in Germany.