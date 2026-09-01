Nottingham Forest transfer news: Zach Abbott 'agrees terms' with two Championship clubs

Nottingham Forest defender Zach Abbott is reportedly expected to complete a move to a Championship club on transfer deadline day.

After failing to win any of his opening three matches in charge, Oliver Glasner is focused on strengthening his Forest first-team squad.

The addition of wing-back Daniel Munoz, a player he knows well from Crystal Palace, is viewed as a major piece of business.

However, conducting that deal has ramifications for someone like Abbott, who has been pushed further down the pecking order at the City Ground.

According to Football Insider, the academy graduate is in line to earn a transfer to the Championship.

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Which Championship clubs want Forest starlet Abbott?

The report claims that Southampton and Millwall have both successfully negotiated terms for the 20-year-old.

A loan move is now expected to be finalised in due course, with Southampton viewed as the favourites to win the race for Abbott's signature.

Southampton are in need of defensive reinforcements, a consequence of Taylor Harwood-Bellis being on the brink of signing for Aston Villa.

Abbott is capable of playing at right-back and centre-back, with Tonda Eckert likely to view him as an option for both positions.

That said, Abbott may not necessarily be viewed as a regular starter courtesy of having only racked up 818 minutes of senior football for Forest across 13 appearances.

Seven of those outings came in last season's Europa League.

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Abbott exit creates tradition issue for Nottingham Forest

Forest have a tradition that has lasted since 1941 of including at least one homegrown talent in their matchday squad.

Should Abbott's exit from the club be finalised, it would leave Ryan Yates as the only homegrown first-teamer to graduate from the academy.

If Yates is unavailable for selection, it will force Glasner to delve into the club's academy crop for players to include in a 20-player matchday squad.

As it stands, there is no obvious option.