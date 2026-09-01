Nick Woltemade transfer latest: Newcastle striker ‘set for Juventus medical’ as loan fee details emerge

Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade is seemingly closing in on a temporary move to Serie A giants Juventus.

Multiple reports emerged on Monday evening claiming that Juve have reached an agreement with the Magpies to take the 24-year-old on loan for the 2026-27 season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the Italian club will pay a loan fee of £3.5m to Newcastle, but there is no option or obligation to buy included in the deal.

According to Sky Sports News, Woltemade has now given his blessing to joining Juventus and he is due to arrive in Turin this morning to undergo a medical.

The Germany international is set to leave St James’ Park just a year after Newcastle spent a club-record £69m to bring him in from Stuttgart.

Woltemade still has five year remaining on his contract at Newcastle, who hope the striker can rediscover his best form in front of goal before assessing his future next summer.

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Woltemade out, Fernandez-Pardo in at Newcastle on Deadline Day

Woltemade arrived in the North East on the back of an impressive 2024-25 season at Stuttgart, scoring 17 goals in 33 games across the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal.

The 6ft 6in striker then made a promising start to his Newcastle career, scoring four goals in his first five Premier League appearances, but he could only follow that up with four more goals in his next 28 league outings.

Indeed, Woltemade lost his regular starting spot during the second half of last season and has since fallen behind both William Osula and Yoane Wissa in the centre-forward pecking order under new head coach Matthias Jaissle.

Woltemade was left out of the starting lineup for both of Newcastle’s opening two Premier League games of the new campaign, and he now looks set for a fresh challenge with Juventus, who finished sixth in Serie A last season.

Newcastle’s decision to let Woltemade leave comes after they reportedly agreed a £51.4m fee with Lille to sign 21-year-old forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

The Belgium international has already arrived in the North East via a private jet to complete a medical, and an official announcement of his transfer is expected before the 11pm deadline.