How Arsenal could break all-time transfer record before Gabriel Martinelli sale

Arsenal are poised to break their all-time player sale record before Gabriel Martinelli’s £55.7m move to Al-Hilal goes through.

According to journalist Charles Watts, the Gunners hold a crucial 17.5% sell-on clause for former Gunners striker Folarin Balogun, who is edging close to joining Everton from Monaco.

The USA international has allegedly agreed personal terms with the Toffees ahead of completing a £42.8m transfer to Merseyside, comprised of a fixed £38.5m payment plus £4.3m in add-ons.

If Balogun's anticipated £38.5m move goes through, Watts points out that Arsenal will be due a significant financial windfall of around £6.7m.

Balogun was sold by Arsenal to Monaco in a deal worth up to £34m in 2023, as per Metro, but this new injection will officially make Balogun the biggest sale in Arsenal's history (£40.7m), overtaking Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s £35m departure in the summer of 2017.

This historic milestone is set to stand temporarily for a matter of hours, though, until the big-money Martinelli deal is finalised.

Martinelli is one of three Arsenal players poised to leave the club on Deadline Day along with Gabriel Jesus and Ethan Nwaneri.

While Jesus is in Barcelona finalising a permanent move to the La Liga champions, Nwaneri is closing in on a season-long loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

Mikel Arteta’s side are hoping to bring in one new attacker before the 11pm deadline, though, with the Gunners currently in talks with Lyon over a proposed £40m deal for winger Malick Fofana.