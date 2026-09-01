Iliman Ndiaye transfer latest: Man City medical ‘underway’ ahead of £65m Deadline Day move from Everton

Iliman Ndiaye is reportedly undergoing a medical ahead of finalising his Deadline Day move from Everton to Manchester City.

Multiple reports on Monday night revealed that the Citizens have reached an agreement with the Toffees to sign Ndiaye for £60m plus £5m in add-ons.

Ndiaye looked set to join Tottenham Hotspur before Man City jumped back into the race for the 26-year-old, after failing to prise Cody Gakpo away from Liverpool, who have been unable to sign a replacement.

With the 11pm transfer deadline drawing ever closer, Sky Sports News claims that Ndiaye’s Man City medical is underway, with the attacker thought to be in the Manchester area finalising his move.

Enzo Maresca's side have stepped up their pursuit of Ndiaye following the departures of Omar Marmoush and Savio to Tottenham Hotspur.

Ndiaye, who is comfortable operating on both flanks and as a centre-forward, scored six goals and registered three assists in 32 Premier League appearances for Everton last season.

The Senegal international is set to be replaced at Everton by Jack Grealish, who has agreed to move in the opposite direction and re-join the Toffees on a season-long loan deal, even though he has been encouraged to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Man City are believed to be moving closer to reaching an agreement with Chelsea over a big-money deal for top target Enzo Fernandez, with a medical said to already be booked at City Football Academy.