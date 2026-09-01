Chelsea transfer news: Shim Mheuka 'closing' on shock loan move to Europa League club

Chelsea starlet Shim Mheuka is allegedly on the brink of a loan move to Celtic.

Earlier this summer, the Premier League club handed the 18-year-old a new long-term contract.

That was reward for the teenager enjoying another fine campaign at Under-21 level in 2025-26, scoring 18 times in 19 Premier League 2 appearances and five strikes in six UEFA Youth League outings.

However, the plan has always been for the prospect to step up his development with a loan move elsewhere.

The assumption was that Mheuka would move to a club competing in the Championship or League One.

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Celtic close to signing Chelsea starlet Mheuka

According to Sky Sports News, Mheuka is instead expected to make the switch to Celtic on a temporary basis.

Mheuka, who has scored 16 goals in 23 appearances for England's Under-19s, is due to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

With Mheuka on terms at Stamford Bridge until 2033, there would not be an option to buy.

Furthermore, the loan will not count towards Chelsea's allocation of six foreign loan slots, a consequence of Mheuka being a homegrown player from the academy.

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Will Mheuka earn game time at Celtic?

Celtic have already signed Kasper Hogh from Bodo/Glimt for a club-record fee this summer.

With fellow new signing Camilo Duran having five goals from six outings, the Colombian is another option who will be viewed ahead of Mheuka in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, if Chelsea have picked Celtic as the destination for the next phase of Mheuka's development, the assumption is that they have been given assurances over game time.

Therefore, Mheuka could be viewed as third choice centre-forward upon his expected arrival at the Scottish Premiership champions.