Arsenal transfer news: Gunners set for deadline day windfall as £12m deal 'agreed'

Former Arsenal defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy has reportedly agreed to join Hull City from Italian side Genoa.

Mikel Arteta's side made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League last night, when a singular strike from star boy Bukayo Saka secured a narrow 1-0 success at Villa Park versus pointless Aston Villa.

Arsenal are known to be chasing a wide attacker during the final hours of the summer trading point, with left winger Christos Tzolis having a tough night in the Second City, replaced at half time by Eberechi Eze.

The Gunners were supposedly keen on signing Lyon forward Malick Fofana, however, the Belgium international is on his way to the Stadium of Light ahead of a permanent switch to Sunderland.

Arteta's men have lost a number of key attacking players over the course of the summer transfer window, including Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, who have moved to Besiktas and Al Hilal respectively.

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Former Arsenal defender set for PL return

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Premier League champions Arsenal are set to benefit from the last-minute business of a divisional rival ahead of the deadline later on Tuesday night.

The report claims that newly-promoted Hull have reached a verbal agreement with Genoa for wide player Norton-Cuffy, who has started two Serie A matches for the Italian club so far this season.

It is understood that the unbeaten Tigers will pay just under £12m for the talents of the 22-year-old, with former club Arsenal set to receive a financial windfall due to a sell-on clause involving the player.

Norton-Cuffy did not manage a first-team appearance for Arsenal after working his way through the academy system, instead enjoying multiple loan spells at EFL clubs such as Millwall, Coventry City and Rotherham United.

After an impressive 2023-24 loan stint at The Den with Millwall, the 22-year-old caught the eye of Genoa, who secured the services of the full-back permanently from the Premier League holders in August 2024.

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Where does the ex-Arsenal boy fit at Hull?

Tipped by the vast majority of supporters and pundits for a campaign of almighty struggle, Hull City have defied pre-season expectations so far, winning back-to-back Premier League matches.

Sergej Jakirovic's troops have traded possession and territory in their games for effectiveness and points, putting both Manchester United and Coventry City to the sword without conceding a goal.

A wide player capable of operating in both defensive and offensive areas, Norton-Cuffy would be an excellent addition for Hull, who have relied on the more pragmatic Lewie Coyle at right wing-back so far.