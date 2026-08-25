Preview: Hibernian vs Gent - prediction, team news, lineups

Hibernian welcome Gent to Easter Road Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of their Conference League playoff qualifying round.

The tie remains level after a goalless draw in the reverse fixture, leaving a place in the league phase up for grabs on Thursday.

Match preview

Hibernian got their 2026-27 campaign off to a disappointing start, suffering a surprise 2-0 loss to FC Malisheva in the first leg of their Conference League second qualifying round matchup.

Despite leaving themselves with a mountain to climb to progress to the third round, David Gray's side managed to turn the tie around at Easter Road, securing a fantastic 4-1 win and 4-3 aggregate triumph.

Although Hibs initially failed to build on that victory, losing their opening Scottish Premiership match 2-1 to Motherwell, Hibernian have remained undefeated in the subsequent six outings.

During that run, Gray's men have defeated Shkendija 2-1 on aggregate in the Conference League third round, beaten Rangers 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership and defeated Partick Thistle 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup second round.

Hibernian also secured a positive result in the first leg of this matchup, managing to escape Planet Group Arena with the tie still level after a goalless draw, leaving Hibs with the advantage as they return to Easter Road for the second leg.

© Iconsport / BELGA PHOTO, KURT DESPLENTER

However, Gent also head into this second leg full of confidence, having remained unbeaten at the start of the 2026-27 season.

The Buffalos, who secured their place in the Conference League qualifiers by defeating Genk on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Belgian Pro League European playoff last term, have won three and drawn four so far this term.

Rik De Mil's team have narrowly progressed past LNZ Cherkasy on penalties after 0-0 aggregate draw in the Conference League second qualifying round and defeated Goteborg 2-1 on aggregate in the third round.

Gent have also made a flawless start in the league, winning each of their opening two fixtures, scoring four and conceding only one goal during that start to the campaign.

Despite failing to secure a first-leg victory at their home ground in this fixture, Gent will take confidence from their dominance in that match, including taking 10 shots to Hibernian's two efforts.

However, Gent's record away from home in Europe is against them, having lost three of their last six matches on the road in European competition.

Hibernian Conference League form:

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W

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D

D

Hibernian form (all competitions):

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W

W

D

W

D

Gent Conference League form:

D

D

W

D

D

Gent form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Hibernian are dealing with the absence of Rocky Bushiri due to an ongoing Achilles tendon injury, while the remainder of the squad should be available for selection.

Owen Elding, Nathan Lowe and Martin Boyle have struck up an encouraging relationship at the start of the new term, and the trio should start in attack on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gent will be without the availability of Matisse Samoise until October, while Abdul Ayinde is a doubt to feature.

After failing to find the net in the first leg against Hibernian, De Mil could opt to make attacking changes in this one, meaning the likes of Kyrell Wilson and Ibrahima Cisse could start.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Kerr, Obita; Passlack, Mulligan, Chaiwa, Mayor; Boyle; Elding, Lowe

Gent possible starting lineup:

Roef; Ngom, Van Der Heyden, Burgess, Araujo; Volckaert, Delorge, Vlieger; Wilson, Cisse, Sonko

We say: Hibernian 2-1 Gent

Although Gent were the more attacking side during the first leg, Hibernian will be encouraged by their return to Easter Road, where they have won each of their two Conference League games this term.

Given that home record, alongside Gent's disappointing record away from home in Europe, we are predicting the hosts to win and secure their spot in the league phase.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.