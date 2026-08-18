Preview: Gent vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

Gent welcome Hibernian to the Planet Group Arena on Thursday evening for the first leg of their Conference League playoff qualifying round tie.

The hosts narrowly defeated Goteborg 2-1 on aggregate to reach this stage, while the visitors progressed past Shkendija with a 2-1 victory in the third round.

Match preview

Gent narrowly secured their place in the European qualification playoff place in the Belgian Pro League last season, only finishing above sixth-placed Mechelen on goal difference.

The Buffalos subsequently faced Genk in the Europa playoff final, and after dramatically scoring a 120th-minute equaliser, Gent managed to win the match 5-4 on penalties, securing their place in the 2026-27 Conference League qualifiers.

After an encouraging pre-season, with three wins, two draws and just one defeat, Rik De Mil's side have carried that momentum into the opening weeks of the new campaign.

Gent remain unbeaten after six matches across all competitions, including two wins from two league fixtures, as well as three draws and one win in the Conference League - progressing past LNZ Cherkasy on penalties after a 0-0 aggregate draw and beating Goteborg 2-1 on aggregate.

Now drawn against Hibernian, Gent will draw confidence from their unbeaten start to the campaign, while they are also undefeated at their home ground in seven straight fixtures.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Meanwhile, Hibernian's place in the Conference League qualifiers was ensured after Celtic lifted the Scottish FA Cup trophy in 2025-26.

Hibs started their qualifying campaign with a shock 2-0 defeat to Malisheva in the second round first leg, leaving David Gray's side with plenty of work to do in the reverse fixture.

Gray's team ultimately rose to the occasion, recording a fantastic 4-1 win to narrowly progress past their second round opponents with a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

Hibernian followed that result up with a disappointing late defeat to Motherwell on matchday one of the Scottish Premiership season, but Hibs have subsequently remained unbeaten in the following four matches.

Hibernian have defeated Rangers 2-1 in the league, beaten Partick Thistle 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup and progressed past Shkendija 2-1 on aggregate in the third qualifying round of this competition.

Now looking to go one step further than last season, when they lost in the playoff round to Legia Warsaw, Hibernian will be eager to secure an advantage before returning to Easter Road Stadium for the second leg.

Gent Conference League form:

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Hibernian Conference League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / BELGA PHOTO, KURT DESPLENTER

Gent will be unable to call upon Matisse Samoise or Abdul Ayinde due to ongoing injury issues.

After securing a 2-1 victory against La Louviere in their last outing, De Mil could opt to name an unchanged starting team on Thursday.

As for Hibernian, Rocky Bushiri is anticipated to be the only absentee due to injury, although the defender should be fit in time for the second leg.

Owen Elding has already scored three goals for Hibernian this season, and the forward is likely to keep his place alongside summer signing Nathan Lowe in attack.

Gent possible starting lineup:

Roef; Ngom, Burgess, Van Der Heyden, Araujo; Omgba, Lopes; Volckaert, Kadri, Sonko; Cisse

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Kerr, Iredale; Passlack, Mulligan, Chaiwa, Mayor; McGrath; Elding, Lowe

We say: Gent 2-1 Hibernian

Both sides are in strong form coming into the match, but with Gent's impressive home record, we predict that the hosts will secure a narrow first-leg advantage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.