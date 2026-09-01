Transfer news and rumours today: Fulham agree deal for third Real Madrid signing, Ipswich confident on Flemming deal

Fulham have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Real Madrid midfielder Manuel Angel.

On Monday, it was reported Fulham were working on a deal to reunite Angel with his former coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Cottagers have now agreed a deal with Real Madrid over a permanent transfer.

The transfer includes a sell-on clause and matching rights, the latter of which ensures Los Blancos will get first refusal if another club tries to sign Angel in the future.

Angel will become the third player to join Fulham from Real Madrid this summer following the arrivals of Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia.

In addition to Angel, Fulham are also expected to add another midfielder to their squad before the transfer deadline, with Hugo Larsson on course to sign from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

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Ipswich progressing on Flemming transfer

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town are reportedly hopeful about their chances of signing Burnley striker Zian Flemming.

The Dutchman has featured in two of Burnley's first three Championship outings, but he has been linked with a return to the Premier League after netting 11 goals in 29 top-flight appearances last term.

Newly-promoted Ipswich are keen to add the 28-year-old to Gary O'Neil's centre-forward options, which are currently made up of Emersonn and Chuba Akpom.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Ipswich are confident they agree a deal with Burnley for Flemming before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm.

The two clubs are said to be in advanced discussions, with a medical expected to take place in the afternoon.

Should the deal go through, Flemming will leave Burnley after scoring 29 goals in 73 competitive matches.

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West Ham advancing in Morato talks

Meanwhile, West Ham United have reportedly made progress in discussions over a move for Nottingham Forest defender Morato.

The 25-year-old is looking to leave the City Ground after failing to make any of Oliver Glasner's first three matchday squads of the new season.

According to Sky Sports News, West Ham are offering Morato a way out of Forest before the summer transfer window slams shut.

The Hammers are making good progress in negotiations with Forest over a season-long loan deal.

Morato looks set to continue his career in England despite being linked with a potential move to Serie A side Roma.

A move to the London Stadium will see him compete with Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, Ezra Mayers and Airidas Golambeckis for a place in Nuno Espirito Santo's side.