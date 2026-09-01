Arsenal transfer news: Gunners midfielder who scored trophy-winning penalty leaves on permanent deal

Arsenal have confirmed the permanent departure of Fabio Vieira to Bundesliga outfit Hamburger SV.

Mikel Arteta's side have enjoyed a flawless start to their Premier League title defence so far, with Arsenal recording a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Second City on Monday night courtesy of a Bukayo Saka effort.

Despite their impressive domestic triumph last term, the Gunners are not resting on their laurels in the transfer market, especially regarding attacking additions, with the North Londoners targeting some of football's biggest talents.

Arsenal were supposedly chasing the signature of Real Madrid and Brazil superstar Vinicius Junior earlier in the summer, however, the left winger is set to remain at the Bernabeu for another season at least.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez is also deeply admired by those in the corridors of power at the Emirates Stadium, but the 2022 World Cup winner has his heart set on a move to Spanish side Barcelona.

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Arsenal confirm Vieira departure to Germany

Focusing on confirmed outgoings, Arsenal have announced the departure of Portuguese midfielder Vieira, who has become a permanent Hamburg player after spending the 2025-26 season on loan with the club.

Following an absence of seven years, Merlin Polzin's men were back in the top flight of German football last campaign, and Arsenal man Vieira helped the German giants to safety in the Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old was a goal-getter from the middle of the park, netting seven times and providing five assists across 31 competitive appearances - a goal contribution tally bettered only by his total for Porto during the 2021-22 season.

In the summer after that impressive Primeira Liga campaign, the midfielder secured a move to Premier League hopefuls Arsenal, where he played on 49 occasions over two years, scoring three goals.

Despite failing to nail a spot in Arteta's starting XI, Vieira made a trophy-winning impact in North London, converting the deciding penalty as the Gunners defeated Manchester City in the 2023 Community Shield.

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Arsenal's midfield upgrades leave no room for Vieira

Since Vieira arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Porto in 2022, the overall quality of the Arsenal squad has increased massively, with the club going from hopeful challengers to the team to beat.

Improvements and upgrades in the middle of the park have been stark, with Declan Rice a cornerstone of the Gunners' recent rise, while Martin Odegaard has provided leadership and creativity further forward.

The recent emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly and early-August arrival of Brazilian star Bruno Guimaraes pushed Vieira even further down the pecking order - to the point where a permanent exit was the only imaginable solution.