Three Malick Fofana alternatives Arsenal can sign on transfer deadline day including £77m star

Arsenal have only a few hours left to strengthen the left side of their attack, with the 2026 summer transfer window set to close at 23:00 BST on Tuesday, September 1.

Mikel Arteta’s team have already waved goodbye to both of their recognised options on that flank, with Leandro Trossard completing a move to Besiktas earlier in the window, while Gabriel Martinelli is now completing a club-record £60m move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

While Arsenal did move to bring in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for a Belgian Pro League record fee earlier this summer, that signing was made as a replacement for Trossard, while the North London club have continued to explore further attacking options.

The Gunners have already seen a series of high-profile pursuits collapse in recent weeks, missing out on Morgan Rogers, who completed a £117m move to Chelsea, and failing to make real progress in their interest in Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

Julian Alvarez, one of the club's most heavily reported targets in the closing days, looks more complicated to land given the Argentine's preference for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid's unwillingness to sell him to their La Liga rivals, although Arsenal have emerged as a possible alternative destination.

Arsenal were also credited with interest in Lyon winger Malick Fofana in the window's final hours, but Sunderland have now agreed a deal with Lyon and have terms in place with the player, leaving the Gunners with one fewer option before the deadline.

Adding to the sense of urgency, Tzolis endured a difficult game in the Gunners' 1-0 victory at Aston Villa on Monday night, raising further questions over whether the Greek winger can shoulder most of the club's attacking burden on the left flank.

With the clock ticking down, Sports Mole takes a look at three left wingers Arsenal could still turn to before the window closes.

© Iconsport / Diebilderwelt/Alamy Stock

Arsenal's interest in Antonio Nusa is not a new development, with reports in July suggesting the Gunners were readying a bid worth around £34m for the Norwegian after his performances at the 2026 World Cup caught attention.

Nusa was part of the Norway squad that reached the quarter-finals of the tournament before losing to England, lining up alongside his international captain and the Gunners’ own Martin Odegaard during the run.

Nusa contributed four goals and three assists in the Bundesliga last season for a Leipzig side that finished third and secured a return to the Champions League, and while the numbers may not immediately stand out, the 21-year-old winger is explosive and direct in one-on-one situations, exactly the profile Arsenal have been looking to add on the left flank.

That said, Leipzig signed Nusa from Club Brugge for around €21m (£18m) in August 2024, and the winger remains under contract with the German club until June 2029, while the winger’s own position on his future has also been a factor in the speculation, having previously indicated that he had not asked to leave Leipzig.

While that could make a late move difficult, Arsenal's need for another left-sided attacker means the 21-year-old winger remains one of the more realistic names to consider if the Gunners decide to make another move before the deadline.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Arsenal have made an enquiry about Marseille winger Igor Paixao as Mikel Arteta considers another attacking option on the left, with the Brazilian emerging as a potential replacement for Martinelli.

Paixao scored 12 goals and provided seven assists during his first season in Ligue 1 following his move to Marseille from Feyenoord last summer.

Marseille head coach Bruno Genesio has made his desire to keep the player clear, while the club have also remained confident that they can retain the Brazilian despite interest from Arsenal.

Paixao is contracted to Marseille until 2030 following the five-year deal he signed on arrival, giving the French club significant control over his future despite the interest from Premier League clubs.

A move therefore looks difficult at this stage, with Arsenal having made an enquiry rather than a concrete offer, but the situation could change quickly if the Gunners decide to make a late approach for the Brazilian.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Nico Williams remains a long-standing name on Arsenal's radar, with the Gunners having maintained an interest in the Spain international despite his decision to commit his future to Athletic Club.

That release clause is now around €90m (£77m) following the long-term contract extension Williams signed with Athletic Club in July 2025, a deal that runs until June 2035 and significantly increased the clause from his previous agreement.

The Spain international lifted the World Cup this summer, helping create Ferran Torres' extra-time winner in the final against Argentina as Spain triumphed 1-0.

Arsenal could still decide to revisit the deal if they believe Williams is the right player to strengthen the left side of their attack, though his wages would not come cheap considering he earns in excess of €320k per week (£274k) at Athletic Club.