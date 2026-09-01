Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils can only sign new left-back on deadline day if one thing happens

Manchester United are running out of time to solve one of the biggest weaknesses in Michael Carrick's squad before the transfer deadline.

The Red Devils have just one recognised senior left-back in Luke Shaw and must first create room in their squad to make another signing.

That means Joshua Zirkzee's future could ultimately determine whether United land a new defender.

What has to happen for Man Utd to solve problem position before 11pm

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

According to emerging reports this afternoon, United need Zirkzee to leave the club before Tuesday's 11pm deadline if they are to bring in another left-back.

The Dutch striker has slipped down Carrick's pecking order behind Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and had attracted interest from Serie A duo Juventus and Fiorentina.

Juventus were in talks over a loan deal before switching their attention to Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade, while Fiorentina have since agreed to sign Beto from Everton.

A Zirkzee departure would create space in United's wage structure for another signing, giving Carrick the chance to finally address his shortage at left-back.

That need is obvious, with Shaw the only recognised senior option. Patrick Dorgu has been used further forward, while Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot can both fill in on the opposite side.

Which left-backs are realistic deadline day additions at Old Trafford?

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Lewis Hall remains an unlikely option given the Magpies' firm stance, despite United's long-standing interest.

Barcelona's Alejandro Balde could be more attainable, although completing a deal this late would be difficult.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa star Ian Maatsen is another possibility who could offer greater Premier League experience and seems far more feasible with just hours remaining in the window.

United therefore need Zirkzee's future resolved quickly.

If he leaves, the club can finally push ahead for a specialist left-back. If not, Carrick may have to rely on makeshift options for another season, which would leave an obvious weakness in an otherwise heavily rebuilt squad.