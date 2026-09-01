Arsenal transfer news: 'Leading' Tommy Setford contenders emerge after Spanish loan deal collapse

Arsenal have reportedly entered talks with Stevenage over a loan move for young goalkeeper Tommy Setford.

The Premier League holders are looking to arrange a temporary switch away for the 20-year-old, who is not in contention to challenge David Raya as the preferred shot-stopper in North London just yet.

Setford's situation has been an area of attention for Arsenal throughout the summer window, with Mikel Arteta's side discussing a potential deal with La Liga 2 outfit Las Palmas before the deadline.

Whilst the youngster is seeking game time elsewhere, the Gunners' current first-team crop have enjoyed a promising start to the new Premier League season, recording consecutive wins over Coventry City and Aston Villa.

The struggling Villans were the latest Midlands outfit to be defeated by the English champions after a second-half Bukayo Saka effort secured maximum points for the visitors to the Second City on Monday night.

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Arsenal keeper Setford set for Stevenage loan?

According to The Athletic, whilst Las Palmas remain in the hunt for the temporary services of Arsenal keeper Setford, it is understood that discussions between the two clubs have stalled on deadline day.

As a result, the Gunners are exploring alternative destinations for their young shot-stopper, with League One outfit Stevenage holding an interest in taking the 20-year-old for the 2026-27 campaign.

It is believed that he Boro are currently the front-runners in the race for Setford, who was part of Arteta's senior squads for pre-season matches against Borussia Dortmund and Como this summer.

Hoping to fight for promotion in the third tier this term, Stevenage are in the market for a new keeper, with first-choice Filip Marschall supposedly closing in on a move to Championship side Millwall.

The place in between the sticks for the Lions has been shared by Lukas Jensen and Max Crocombe so far in 2026-27, with Stevenage's number one highlighted as a potential addition in South London.

© Imago / Dennis Goodwin, Pro Sports Images

Is Stevenage a good loan for Arsenal's Setford?

With just two senior appearances under his belt at the age of 20, Setford needs to experience a full campaign as a first-team goalkeeper, with Stevenage seemingly prepared to offer that to the youngster.

The Boro appears like a good first move for the Arsenal man, with Alex Revell's troops an established League One club who could challenge for a spot in the playoffs during the 2026-27 term.

Only title winners Lincoln City (41) conceded fewer than Stevenage's 46 goals in the third tier last term, suggesting that Setford would be joining a team which values defensive solidity and cohesiveness.