Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi in 'race' with Aston Villa for £26m striker as deadline day alters Spurs’ plans

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are set to battle for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in January, the latest report has claimed.

The start of the Premier League season could not have been worse for Spurs, who have lost both of their opening games.

Boss Roberto De Zerbi's side have also failed to score a goal in the top flight so far, and it comes as no surprise that they have been linked with forwards, though the transfer window is set to close at 11pm.

Palace forward Mateta has been touted as a possible target, with the 29-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season, but the closure of the window means a move is unlikely at this stage.

Football Insider report that Spurs will have to battle Unai Emery's Aston Villa in January for the Palace striker, who is currently valued by Transfermarkt at €30m (£25.72m).

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Why Spurs want Jean-Philippe Mateta in January transfer window

De Zerbi has added attacking options to his squad this summer, with the club signing Omar Marmoush and Savinho from Manchester City.

However, Marmoush scored just 16 goals in 62 games for City, while Savinho scored seven times in 84 matches, and it remains to be seen if they can scale up their production in London.

Tottenham were long thought to have interest in Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, but the Reds were unable to sign a replacement, and they may not be willing to sell the Dutchman in January.

Mateta scored 42 Premier League goals for Palace between 2023-24 and 2025-26, and his reliable output would help Spurs get by until the next summer transfer window.

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Why Aston Villa want Jean-Philippe Mateta to replace Ollie Watkins

Villa were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on Monday night and 4-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion in gameweek one of the Premier League season, and they failed to produce a shot on target in either match.

Nicolas Jackson and Tammy Abraham both featured against the Gunners, but the strikers were largely uninvolved in the game.

The exit of Ollie Watkins has left a sizeable hole in the forward line, and if Villa want to compete for a European spot this season, they will need to find a way of replacing his output.

While Mateta is not particularly youthful, he could offer the Lions a temporary solution until the club can sign a long-term target.