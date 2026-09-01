Tottenham transfer news: Spurs announce Kevin Danso loan exit to Premier League rival club

Sunderland have signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso on loan on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old centre-back initially joined Spurs from Lens on loan in February 2025, before making the move permanent for around £21m the following summer.

Danso has made 52 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions and still has four years remaining on his contract in North London.

Kevin Danso joins Sunderland on loan

© Imago

Roberto De Zerbi previously confirmed that Danso was one of three players, alongside Richarlison and Pape Sarr, who had asked to leave the club.

The Black Cats will pay a £2.5m loan fee, while an obligation to buy worth £22.25m will be triggered if they remain in the Premier League this season.

Should the move become permanent next summer, Danso will sign a four-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Danso scored in Spurs' 5-1 Carabao Cup second-round victory over Charlton Athletic last week, but he had fallen down the pecking order at the club.

Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke were ahead of him in De Zerbi's plans, while the Austria international was an unused substitute in the opening-day defeat to Brentford.

Should Tottenham be happy with their summer transfer window?

© Imago / Mark Pain

Tottenham spent heavily this summer to sign as many as eight new players, strengthening several areas of the squad.

Spurs have also managed to keep hold of Archie Gray after a mystery club reportedly made a late approach for the highly-rated 20-year-old midfielder.

While Tottenham would have liked to add another attacker to their ranks, they failed to lure the likes of Cody Gakpo and Iliman Ndiaye to North London.

However, they are closing in on deals for Chelsea duo Tosin Adarabioyo and Mykhaylo Mudryk, which would leave De Zerbi with a strong squad for the remainder of the campaign.