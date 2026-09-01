Liverpool transfer news: Reds confirm £30m signing and immediate loan exit of 18-year-old goalkeeper

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans from Belgian club Genk on transfer deadline day.

The Reds surprised many when they reached an agreement for the 18-year-old earlier this week in a deal worth £30m including add-ons.

Brughmans has made 15 first-team appearances for Genk and has featured in all four of their matches this season, including their impressive 4-0 victory over SK Beveren.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were reportedly interested in the highly-rated youngster, but Liverpool ultimately won the race for his signature.

Lucca Brughmans to remain at Genk on loan

© Imago / IMAGO / Belga

It was reported that the only way Brughmans could play for Liverpool's senior team at Anfield this season would be if Giorgi Mamardashvili leaves the club.

Nottingham Forest have reportedly shown interest in signing the Reds goalkeeper, although no concrete offer has been submitted.

Liverpool do have an option to bring Brughmans to Anfield as early as January, but it appears unlikely that they will exercise that option.

The Reds also have Vitezslav Jaros, Armin Pecsi, Harvey Davies and Kornel Misciur on their books, with all four goalkeepers pushing for senior football.

Alisson remains Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper, but his contract expires next summer. As a result, Brughmans could eventually be viewed as a long-term successor to the Brazilian, even if Mamardashvili remains at the club.

Underwhelming Liverpool transfer window

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher/MI News & Sport/Alamy

It has been a hugely frustrating transfer window for Liverpool fans, despite the club completing a £106m upfront deal for Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds have failed to address several key areas, including the right wing, right-back and, most importantly, defensive midfield.

What has perhaps surprised supporters most is that despite selling Curtis Jones, Liverpool made little effort to sign a defensive midfielder and are instead relying heavily on their existing options.