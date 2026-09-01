Chelsea transfer news: Blues to break new 'British transfer record' thanks to Enzo Fernandez deal

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City on the final day of the summer transfer window.

It had been anticipated for some time that the Argentine midfielder could leave before Tuesday's deadline, but the Blues were determined to command a premium fee.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica for £106.8m in January 2023, which was a British-record transfer at the time, and remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032.

After Manchester City missed out on Cody Gakpo, the Premier League champions turned their full attention towards Fernandez and have now reached an agreement worth £125m.

Chelsea set new British transfer record after Enzo Fernandez deal

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The package for Fernandez matches the existing British transfer record set by Liverpool when they signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United last summer.

Fernandez has been given permission by Chelsea to undergo a medical ahead of the proposed move, with the deal expected to be completed before the 11pm deadline.

It has been another hugely active transfer window for the Blues, who have offloaded as many as 16 players either permanently or on loan.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have generated more than £500m in sales and loan fees this summer, which represents a new British transfer record.

Chelsea unlikely to sign replacement for Enzo Fernandez

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The Blues reportedly attempted to secure deals for both Manu Kone and Lamine Camara, but were unable to reach an agreement for either midfielder.

With time running out, Chelsea have apparently decided against pursuing further signings and are content with the options already available to Xabi Alonso.

The Chelsea boss has five midfield options at his disposal, with Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Valentin Barco and Jordan Henderson all capable of playing in the centre, while captain Reece James can also operate in midfield.

The Blues have sold players including Nicolas Jackson, Andrey Santos, Marc Cucurella, Liam Delap and Trevoh Chalobah permanently this summer, while a further seven players have departed on loan.