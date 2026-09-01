Chelsea transfer news: Dario Essugo decision made as BlueCo 'agree' next move for 21-year-old

Chelsea midfielder Dario Essugo will reportedly be signing for Strasbourg on transfer deadline day.

The Blues have been focused on determining whether Enzo Fernandez would be remaining at Stamford Bridge or making the switch to Manchester City.

Reports late on Tuesday afternoon have indicated that the Argentina international will be moving to the Etihad Stadium for one of the biggest fees in British football history.

As a result, Chelsea require a replacement for the 2022 World Cup winner, and they have been linked with the likes of Manu Kone and Lamine Camara.

There had also been the possibility of Essugo staying in West London, depending on whether they are successful in signing either the Roma or Monaco star.

© Imago / Chelsea midfielder Dario Essugo in August 2025.

Essugo to leave Chelsea for Strasbourg

However, as per BBC Sport's Nizaar Kinsella, Essugo will complete a transfer to Strasbourg.

The report alleges that it will be a loan deal, something which will take up the last of Chelsea's six foreign loan slots.

BlueCo seemingly feel that the Portugal Under-21 international will rack up regular game time for the French side.

That is deemed necessary when the former Sporting Lisbon youngster only accumulated 109 minutes across five appearances during 2025-26.

Had Essugo had stayed at Chelsea, he would have been behind Moises Caicedo, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Jordan Henderson, Malo Gusto and Valentin Barco in the Chelsea engine-room pecking order.

Providing that a loan transfer is finalised, Essugo will hope to feature in the squad for the Ligue 1 fixture at Troyes on September 6.