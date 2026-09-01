Preview: Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Sociedad will be targeting a second straight victory when they welcome Celta Vigo to the Reale Arena for Thursday's La Liga encounter.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be targeting their first win after taking just one point from their first three games.

Match preview

After guiding Real Sociedad to Copa del Rey glory last term, Pellegrino Matarazzo will now be aiming to improve upon last term's 10th-place finish in his first full season in the Reale Arena dugout.

The Basque outfit started the campaign with back-to-back defeats in tricky away games against Real Betis and Real Madrid.

Matarazzo's charges finally got on the board with a 2-1 victory against Espanyol in their first home outing of the new season.

World Cup winner Mikel Oyarzabal provided two assists for Ander Barrenetxea and Orri Oskarsson to grab a goal apiece in the narrow win, extending their unbeaten H2H record to eight matches (W6, D2).

Impressively, Matarazzo has now overseen six wins, four draws and just two defeats in 12 home league games in charge.

One of those victories took place in Real Sociedad's most recent meeting with Celta Vigo in January, when Oyarzabal starred with a brace in a 3-1 success.

© Iconsport / LOF

After securing a second consecutive European finish, Celta have made a sluggish start to the 2026-27 season, playing out a goalless draw with Valencia before falling to back-to-back losses.

Marcos Alonso's red card proved a turning point as Celta gave up a narrow lead in a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna at Balaidos on matchday two.

Celta then experienced more disappointment in front of their supporters in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Athletic Club, leaving them in 16th spot in the table.

In fact, they have now lost 10 of their 21 home league games since the start of last season (W6, D5) and are one of six teams yet to win in La Liga this season.

Claudio Giraldez's side will be desperate to end their wait for victory in Thursday's trip to Donostia, although those hopes may be tempered by a return of just one win from their last six head-to-head away meetings.

Os Celestes will at the very least be looking to offer a great attacking threat after scoring just once in three games and registering just seven shots on target, with only two teams mustering fewer shots on goal across the opening three matchdays.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Gareth Evans / Sportimage

Real Sociedad remain without long-term absentee Alvaro Odriozola, while Pablo Marin is unlikely to feature due to a hamstring issue.

Yangel Herrera and Take Kubo could come into Matarazzo’s thinking if he decides to freshen up his side due to the busy start to the new season.

Full-back Hector Fort should feature in the matchday squad after recently completing a permanent move from Barcelona.

As for Celta Vigo, Spain international Borja Iglesias is still recovering from a muscle injury that has kept him out of the last two matchday squads.

Marcos Alonso will come back into the three-man defence after serving a one-match suspension at the weekend.

Attacker Couhaib Driouech is likely to make the bench following his arrival from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Martin, Gomez; Kubo, Herrera, Turrientes, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal, Oskarrson

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Lago, Starfelt, Alonso; Rueda, Roman, Febas, Galan; Aspas, Alvarez; Duran

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad will be full of confidence after claiming their first win of the season, and with the hosts boasting a strong home record under Matarazzo, we think they will squeeze past a Celta side that have made a slow start to the new campaign.

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