Liverpool transfer news: Potential deadline day deal 'off' in new blow for Andoni Iraola

Liverpool will reportedly not be signing Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr on transfer deadline day.

Even with Bradley Barcola having been signed from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, Andoni Iraola has remained in the market for another attacker.

Reports began to emerge last week regarding a potential approach for Sarr, who has also been linked with Galatasaray.

However, Crystal Palace have maintained that they have had no interest in selling the Senegal international.

As per transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool will not be making a breakthrough in negotiations.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Eibner-Pressefoto, Thomas Hess

Liverpool suffer Sarr blow

Tavolieri describes the deal as having gone "cold", while the transfer is also said to be "off" by other parties.

Therefore, Liverpool have seemingly given up their attempt to add the 28-year-old to their ranks.

Palace have also been linked with a move for L:yon winger Malick Fofana, competing with Premier League rivals Sunderland.

As it stands, it appears that the Belgium international is more likely to make the switch to the Stadium of Light.

Theoretically-speaking, that could have contributed to Palace opting against softening their stance.

Even with Harvey Elliott completing a loan move to Valencia, Liverpool appear increasingly unlikely to make further signings before close of business on Tuesday.