Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo 'leaning towards' surprise decision during closing hours of deadline day

Chelsea are reportedly seriously entertaining the idea of not signing a replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

Late on Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that the Blues had agreed to sell Fernandez to Manchester City.

With Dario Essugo also due to be loaned out, it increased the likelihood of another central midfielder arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Roma's Manu Kone and Monaco's Lamine Camara have each been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

However, as per BBC Sport's Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea may move themselves away from the negotiating table for the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

BlueCo 'leaning' towards no Fernandez replacement

The report suggests that Chelsea are against what they perceive to be over-paying for Camara, while Roma have already ruled out selling Kone.

Unless what is described as "something sensible" materialises, BlueCo are likely to wait until January to reassess their options.

Chelsea are said to have confidence in their current midfield options, whether that be their traditional engine-room players or versatile alternatives.

Moises Caicedo, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Jordan Henderson, Malo Gusto and Valentin Barco can all play in the centre of the pitch.

Xabi Alonso may also switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation for certain games, something which may suit some players over others.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Should Chelsea sign a Fernandez replacement on deadline day?

While BlueCo's decision-making has been questioned in the past, they appear to be taking a shrewd approach here.

There will be those who criticise the sale of a player who has contributed 31 goals and 30 assists in 170 appearances and not replacing him.

At the same time, Chelsea have scored nine goals across games with Fulham, Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion when Moises Caicedo - viewed as the player at the top of the midfield pecking order - has barely played any minutes.

Chelsea have lost out defensively without Caicedo in the team, and that has shown in conceding five goals across two Premier League games.

However, with no European football on the schedule and the chance to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA financial regulations by a considerable margin, Chelsea should opt against spending money on a Fernandez replacement when they do not necessarily need to.