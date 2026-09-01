Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils make 'late push' to sign Barcelona defender on deadline-day

Manchester United are reportedly making a late push to sign Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde on transfer deadline day.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old left-back as they look to strengthen the position and provide competition for Luke Shaw.

Man Utd have reportedly already submitted a firm proposal for Balde, who faces a battle to establish himself as a regular for the reigning La Liga champions during the 2026-27 campaign.

The Spain international was recently left out of Barcelona's squad for their game against Elche, sparking further speculation over his future at the club.

Man Utd make late push for Alejandro Balde?

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Balde progressed through Barcelona's youth academy and has made 168 senior appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

According to journalist Gerard Romero (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils have intensified their efforts to sign Balde before the 11pm deadline.

Man Utd have reportedly attempted to convince the Spain international to reconsider his stance and make the move to England.

However, while the Red Devils are doing everything they can to persuade him to leave Barcelona, Balde has made it clear that he wants to remain at Camp Nou and fight for his place.

Joao Cancelo is currently ahead of Balde in the pecking order, while Gerard Martin and Xavi Espart can also operate in the position, giving Hansi Flick plenty of options at left-back.

Could Jorge Salinas move to Barcelona?

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Man Utd and Barcelona have both been linked with a move for Racing Santander left-back Jorge Salinas, who has a £13.8m release clause in his contract.

If the Red Devils succeed in securing Balde, there is a possibility that Salinas could move to Barcelona, although time is running out for both clubs to complete a deal.

Man Utd are also reportedly looking to reach an agreement for Leicester City left-back Louis Page before tonight's deadline, meaning the club are once again racing against time to complete their late transfer business.