Man Utd now in 'race against time' to sign another midfielder ahead of Arsenal before 11pm deadline

Manchester United are working against the clock to complete a deal for Leicester City teenager Louis Page before tonight's transfer deadline.

The 18-year-old wonderkid is keen on a move to Old Trafford, but Premier League champions Arsenal are also tracking the highly-rated youngster.

United now face a race against time to get the transfer over the line before 11pm.

Man Utd still working on Louis Page deal before 11pm deadline

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The Red Devils remain in talks with Leicester over Page, but journalist Ben Jacobs reports that the Red Devils now face a 'race against time' to complete the deal.

Jacobs also confirmed that the Gunners continue to track the England youth international, meaning United will be keen to avoid allowing the Gunners to make a late move.

The Foxes also host Plymouth Argyle later this evening, meaning there is another complication, as the Foxes are in action at the same time negotiations over Page continue.

United have been working on the deal throughout the window and are understood to be confident in Page's potential, but time is rapidly running out to reach an agreement.

Who is Man Utd and Arsenal target Louis Page?

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Page is an exciting young midfielder who has already gained valuable senior and international experience despite only recently turning 18.

The Leicester academy graduate has represented England at U17, U18 and U20 level, including appearances at the 2025 European U17 Championship and FIFA U17 World Cup.

He is primarily a box-to-box midfielder and has been praised for his close control, physical presence and ability to escape pressure.

Page is also comfortable contributing at both ends of the pitch and has a knack for arriving late in the penalty area, making him a potentially valuable attacking threat from midfield.

United would be investing in potential rather than an established Premier League player, but Page's early exposure to senior football has already set him apart from many players his age.

With Arsenal also interested, United need to move quickly if they are convinced Page can eventually become a first-team player at Old Trafford.