Matias Fernandez-Pardo to Newcastle United confirmed as shirt number and expert verdict revealed

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille in a major late addition to Matthias Jaissle’s squad.

The 21-year-old forward has joined the Magpies on a long-term deal after being their top target since May.

Fernandez-Pardo has also been handed the No.20 shirt, previously worn by Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle confirm Fernandez-Pardo shirt number

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Newcastle have officially announced Fernandez-Pardo's arrival from Lille for an undisclosed fee, although reports put the deal at around £51 million.

The Belgian international becomes Newcastle's eighth first-team signing of the summer and will wear the No.20 shirt at St James' Park.

That number has been worn by several notable players in recent years, including Elanga last season and Lewis Hall before him, while the likes of Florian Thauvin and Remy Cabella also previously had the shirt.

Fernandez-Pardo arrives after playing an important role in Lille's successful campaign last season, helping the French club secure Champions League qualification.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Matias Fernandez-Pardo for an undisclosed fee.



The 21-year-old Belgium international forward joins on a long-term contract and becomes the club's eight first team arrival of a transformative summer transfer window. ??? pic.twitter.com/SvGU6jPCwz — Newcastle United (@NUFC) September 1, 2026

Fernandez-Pardo contract length and other key details

Fernandez-Pardo is believed to have signed a five-year deal until 2031 and is capable of playing through the middle or from either flank.

Jaissle described him as a "highly technical player with explosiveness", while sporting director Ross Wilson revealed Newcastle had identified him as their top target as far back as May.

The forward also said Jaissle's belief in him convinced him to join, with Fernandez-Pardo eager to develop at St James' Park.

What can Newcastle expect from Fernandez-Pardo?

© Imago / Photo News / Tomas Sisk

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Romain Lantheaume of TopMercato explained that Fernandez-Pardo's development accelerated after being moved from the wing into a more central role.

His biggest strengths are "speed, power, and runs behind the defence", while his hold-up play and ball control have also improved. However, the 6-foot forward's finishing remains an area where he can develop further - an important caveat for a player arriving for around £51 million.

That context matters as Newcastle are investing in long-term profile and potential trajectory rather than a fully polished product.

Fernandez‑Pardo has the raw tools to grow into a major attacking threat under Jaissle, yet he will still need to prove he can deliver consistently at Premier League level.