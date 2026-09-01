Preview: Cagliari vs Hellas Verona - prediction, team news, lineups

After both sides edged through the first round, Cagliari and Hellas Verona will clash in the Coppa Italia on Thursday evening.

A trip to Roma will be at stake for the winners in Sardinia, where the hosts were recently beaten in their first Serie A home game of the new season.

Match preview

Having started their league campaign by picking up three points in Parma, a much tougher challenge awaited Cagliari last weekend, when Inter Milan came to town.

The Scudetto holders seized an early lead before dominating most of the match, but they ultimately had to settle for a tight 1-0 win over Fabio Pisacane's side.

Last season was Pisacane's first in senior management, and he is now aiming to build on a commendable 14th-placed finish - Cagliari's best top-flight placing for nine years.

A cup run would be very welcome too, with the Rossoblu's sole appearance in the Coppa Italia final dating all the way back to 1969 - they have never lifted the trophy.

This term's campaign started midway through last month, when the Sardinian side eliminated Arezzo thanks to Alessandro Deiola's re-taken penalty.

© Imago

A spot-kick also saw Verona squeeze through to round two, but in their case a tense shootout was needed.

After overturning a deficit at home to Virtus Entella, they held a 2-1 lead heading into the closing stages but conceded again with five minutes left on the clock.

Andrias Edmundsson then scored the penalty that clinched shootout victory at the Bentegodi, where they were subsequently beaten by Ascoli in their opening league fixture.

Freshly relegated from Italy's top flight, Hellas then put their first Serie B point on the board by holding regional rivals Padova to a 1-1 draw, but it has not been a smooth return to Verona for Marco Baroni.

The ex-Lazio boss, who has previously played for and managed the Scaligeri, is expected to make an immediate impact and secure promotion straight back to Serie A.

Given that context, Sunday's league clash with Arezzo may take precedence over a midweek cup tie.

Cagliari Coppa Italia form:

W

Cagliari form (all competitions):

W

W

L