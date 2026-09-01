Preview: Cagliari vs Hellas Verona - prediction, team news, lineups

After both sides edged through the first round, Cagliari and Hellas Verona will clash in the Coppa Italia on Thursday evening.
A trip to Roma will be at stake for the winners in Sardinia, where the hosts were recently beaten in their first Serie A home game of the new season.
Match preview
Having started their league campaign by picking up three points in Parma, a much tougher challenge awaited Cagliari last weekend, when Inter Milan came to town.
The Scudetto holders seized an early lead before dominating most of the match, but they ultimately had to settle for a tight 1-0 win over Fabio Pisacane's side.
Last season was Pisacane's first in senior management, and he is now aiming to build on a commendable 14th-placed finish - Cagliari's best top-flight placing for nine years.
A cup run would be very welcome too, with the Rossoblu's sole appearance in the Coppa Italia final dating all the way back to 1969 - they have never lifted the trophy.
This term's campaign started midway through last month, when the Sardinian side eliminated Arezzo thanks to Alessandro Deiola's re-taken penalty.
A spot-kick also saw Verona squeeze through to round two, but in their case a tense shootout was needed.
After overturning a deficit at home to Virtus Entella, they held a 2-1 lead heading into the closing stages but conceded again with five minutes left on the clock.
Andrias Edmundsson then scored the penalty that clinched shootout victory at the Bentegodi, where they were subsequently beaten by Ascoli in their opening league fixture.
Freshly relegated from Italy's top flight, Hellas then put their first Serie B point on the board by holding regional rivals Padova to a 1-1 draw, but it has not been a smooth return to Verona for Marco Baroni.
The ex-Lazio boss, who has previously played for and managed the Scaligeri, is expected to make an immediate impact and secure promotion straight back to Serie A.
Given that context, Sunday's league clash with Arezzo may take precedence over a midweek cup tie.
Cagliari Coppa Italia form:
- W
Cagliari form (all competitions):
- W
- W
- L
Hellas Verona Coppa Italia form:
- W
Hellas Verona form (all competitions):
- W
- L
- D
Team News
Cagliari will be without French forward Yael Trepy - who is still recovering from a serious accident - and long-term absentee Riyad Idrissi, while Yerry Mina is struggling with a calf problem.
The Rossoblu recently lost Sebastiano Esposito to Sassuolo, but Southampton right-back Yukinari Sugawara and Inter youngster Yanis Massolin are both set to sign.
Experienced midfielder Roberto Gagliardini has already arrived on a free from Verona, while right-back Gabriele Zappa took the reverse route, joining Hellas on loan.
Both coaches are likely to rotate their resources ahead of an important league game, so several fringe players should get some minutes.
Though Rafik Belghali has just joined Torino, Verona's squad has largely stayed intact despite relegation, with Swedish striker Amin Sarr scoring two goals in three games so far.
Samuele Mulattieri and Cape Verde forward Dailon Livramento are also vying to lead the visitors' attack, but Daniel Mosquera may join injured defender Martin Frese on the sidelines.
Cagliari possible starting lineup:
Caprile; Pedro, Deiola, Obert, Aurelio; Romano, Gagliardini, Liteta; Maldini, Carlos, Fadera
Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:
Perilli; Zappa, Korac, Edmundsson, Bradaric; Bernede, Le Borgne; Compagnon, Kastanos, Sarr; Mulattieri
We say: Cagliari 2-0 Hellas Verona
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On the way to securing Serie A survival ahead of Verona last season, Cagliari beat the visitors 4-0 on home turf, and they should stride through this cup tie too.
For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.