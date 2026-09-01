Wolves transfer news: Newcastle United fringe player 'in discussions' over Molineux move

Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly attempting to sign Newcastle United youngster Sean Neave.

Ahead of Tuesday's Championship fixture against West Ham United, Wolves are on a high having made an unbeaten start to the new campaign.

However, Cesar Peixoto is known to want to strengthen his squad before close of business on Tuesday, also aware that a number of high-profile players could depart Molineux.

The Portuguese has publicly acknowledged that he would like to see a new winger and forward arrive at the club.

According to Sky Sports News journalist Keith Downie, it appears that Wolves are pushing to secure a deal for a Magpies prospect.

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Who is Sean Neave?

The report claims that the 19-year-old has a number of options in the EFL.

Wolves are said to be the most advanced in discussions with their counterparts at the Premier League club.

Downie has previously suggested that a League One move was most likely for Neave, but it seems that he could find himself at a Championship promotion contender.

Neave has only played two times for Newcastle at senior level, a three-minute outing in a Champions League fixture at Qarabag FK and a 13-minute appearance a Fulham during the final match of the 2025-26 season.

At Under-21 level, Neave has been far more productive, contributing 19 goals and four assists from 35 games.

That said, Neave - who can play on the flank and down the middle of the attack - has only chipped in with one goal and one assist - both in a 6-2 defeat at Huddersfield Town - in six matches in the EFL Trophy.

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Not the signing that Wolves fans were hoping for

While Neave could be a victim of Eddie Howe having handed minimal opportunities to homegrown players during his time at St James' Park, he still does not possess the necessary experience at senior level to excite Wolves fans.

The aim is an immediate return to the Premier League, but Neave has the profile of an unknown quantity who will not earn regular starts.

One bonus would be the presence of Kieran Trippier, who knows Neave from their time at St James' Park.