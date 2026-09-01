Wolves transfer news: Hwang Hee-chan 'in race against time' to join Bundesliga club

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly hoping to sell Hwang Hee-chan to Schalke 04.

Although Wolves are facing West Ham United in a high-profile Championship fixture on Tuesday night, the club's hierarchy are looking to facilitate a number of incomings and outgoings.

A report earlier on Tuesday claimed that a Newcastle United youngster could soon be making the switch to Molineux.

However, it is also imperative for owners Fosun International to find new clubs for some of their big earners, including Hwang.

According to Sky Sport Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, Wolves chiefs are in 'a race against time' to sell the South Korea international.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Could Wolves forward Hwang join Schalke 04?

The report claims that negotiations are being held between Wolves and the Bundesliga club.

Hwang, who still has two years left on his contract, is said to be open to a move to Schalke, who are back in Germany's top flight having won the 2. Bundesliga title in 2025-26.

He is no stranger to German football having already spent spells with Hamburger SV and RB Leipzig earlier in his career.

With Hwang having not been considered for selection this season, the expectation is that Wolves will be willing to reach a compromise over a fee.

A total of 27 goals and 12 assists have been contributed from 150 appearances during Hwang's Wolves career, which started in 2022.